Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unix OS Archaeology Tru64 Unix (astr0baby.wordpress.com)
8 points by laamalif 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





seems this is the article you really wanted to link to...

https://astr0baby.wordpress.com/2017/02/20/unix-os-archaeolo...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: