|Ask HN: What is your dream company?
1 point by NTDF9 9 minutes ago
|Software engineering is vast. There are companies specializing in certain areas and not all companies do everything. Some companies are tackling problems that are unheard of whereas others are tackling more immediate and visible problems. Every software engineer has a favorite niche and possibly likes companies that are working on those projects.
Considering the above, what is your dream company? (regardless of your ability/opportunity to work in that company)
Why?
