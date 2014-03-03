Ask HN: What's your backup setup?

Instead: Cloud backup to CrashPlan for pennies for 10 machines. Already saved my butt several times.
So my only tip - don't do anything yourself. Doing your own backup is like writing your own crypto. It will bite you.
A reasonable compromise is to use your own backup in addition to a service. However, use them independently - don't back up your backups to the cloud, backup your machines to both places. Otherwise your custom setup can still be the weakest link.
I noticed that actual files on my laptops are less and less every year: I use iCloud Photos for my ~50GB of photos, and they are downloaded only when you try to open them. I have documents and desktop files on iCloud (get downloaded on demand as well), and I use Google Photos as an Apple Photos backup. All of my more recent projects are on GitHub. I guess I only keep non-vital files on my laptop.
Having said that, I have an old 1TB Time Capsule at home (where I work from), and let macOS do its incremental backups automatically every hour. In addition, I usually launch a manual backup whenever I make some big or important change.
I transfer my data from the most recent backup whenever I buy a new laptop and I'm usually ready to go in a hour or so, they work wonderfully.
To me, backing up means being isolated from failures by a single point - be that a drive or a whole company. One of the reasons I often avoid cloud services is because they're hard to backup.
- 7TB ZFS pool running on Ubuntu Xenial
- hardware: an old laptop with 6 cobbled together external USB 3.0 drives making up the pool
- each vdev (3 total) in the pool is mirrored
- standard tools on top of that: time machine + netatalk, NFS, samba, SSH+rsync, ZFS send/recv, etc.
- external drives need battery backup (can't recommend the case where you don't have battery backup for ZFS vdevs)
-- no ECC RAM
- Ubuntu Xenial running in google cloud, 10GB root volume, 3.75G RAM, 1 vCPU
- secondary (backup) disk is currently only 1TB, with a zpool as filesystem. Easily expandable by adding virtual disks as vdevs (plus I trust their hardware slightly more than my own).
- using ZFS send/recv to selectively backup important datasets and keep cost as low as possible
- a separate 8TB disk on another ghetto piece of old x86 hardware, no redundancy
- restored from the offsite backup to get 2-for-1: backup and restoration testing
- everything local uses dm-crypt
- as for google cloud, I also use dm-crypt. If I want to conceal the keys from remote memory, I use nbd-server to expose a block device across SSH
.. do you actually TEST those backups?
This questions comes from my experience as a system engineeer who found a critical bug in our MySQL backup solution that prevented them from restoring (inconsistent filesystem).
Also, a friend of mine learned the hard way that his Backblaze backup was unrestorable.
By the way, I misread your username and, for a second, thought you were sytse.
Application
This is by far the easiest for me to test. We have a CI/CD jon which literally makes a new environment, from scratch, and deploys our application to it in a production configuration. It runs a test suite which tests functionality across the application. Finally, it destroys the environment. It reports on each portion of the process. In this way we know exactly how long it would take to redeploy the entire application from scratch on a new infrastructure and get it up and running. This morning it took about about 6 minutes total before tests ran.
Database
We are running an RDBMS. We use a combination of daily full backup, incremental transaction log like backup, and point in time backup. Again, in our CI/CD when a full backup is taken it is pulled, loaded, and a test routine is run against it to check integrity. At this time, the recovery from the day before is destroyed. When a transaction log backup is made, CI/CD picks up this change and applies it to the full backup restore and runs a set of tests for integrity check. This leaves us with a warm standby ready to be switched over to in case of the main database server going down. We have never had to use the warm standby in an emergency but we have a test to make sure we can cut that over as well.
For point in time backup testing this goes back to our application test above. The application test will spin up with a point in time recovery of the database backup. It will test the integrity of that recovery and then test the application against it. Finally, it will swap from the point in time recovered database to the warm backup. It runs the test suite against that for integrity as well.
File Store
People often forget this but those buckets that get hold all of your file storage in the cloud can be destroyed so easily (sad, sad experience taught me this). We test those as well. I am sure you can guess at this point how we do that? CI/CD. It's a rather simple process with a ton of gain.
A few notes
People always ask me this, so I will answer it first. Yes this costs money. It's not as bad as running a second production environment. But it will cost you a bit. My follow up question is, how much does downtime cost you?
My CI/CD is always Gitlab CI at this point. I've used Jenkins. I've used Travis. I like Gitlab CI. You can do all of this with any of those.
We script literally everything. Computers are so good at repetitive tasks. Why would you EVER do anything manually? Really. If it has to do with your infrastructure, script it.
If anyone has any questions about these ideas, feel free to reach out.
For personal backup of files, I just verify the results are in place. I've checked them once or twice, but honestly, I'm more concerned about my scripts stopping running than they running and not being correct.
yes (of course), see my post above.
I have used time machine repeatedly to restore lost or damaged files. I also replaced harddrives several times and played back my carbon copy clone. It boots and I have never missed a file in years.
Home pics, music, videos: CrashPlan central. I also set up a local CrashPlan archive to a local NAS, but OS X can't keep the IP address resolved.
Work: all projects are in source control. Configs and working trees are backed up a few times per day to JungleDisk. JungleDisk has saved me several times when I accidentally deleted a folder or overwrote a file before checking it in. It's also handy for using the restore function to copy configs to a clean dev machine.
Rsync with crontab for Unix things.
Cygwin with RSync and Volume Shadow Service triggered by Scheduled Tasks for Windows things.
0.007 USD per GB per Month
- 2x local connected backups, two identical copies usually, one on an internal HD separate partition, one on a home NAS. Usually once a month or so, more often if I am doing something specific
- 3x rotating external backups in a bank safety deposit box, every 3-4 months or so will rotate one of the backup sets there
all disks are encrypted of course.
I am surprised a lot of people pay per month to backup online when a safety deposit box is usually way cheaper, and you can't beat the transfer speed. A standard bank safety deposit box seems to fit 3 3.5" hdd perfectly, or 6-7 2.5" hdds, and that's a lot of TB for not a lot of money.
I always rsync --checksum a second time after backing up, and am starting to think about writing a py script or something to calculate checksums and save them on the disks so I can check them at any time, but this said with the implicit redundancy above of having 2x nearline + 3x offsite it should be fine I would think.
[I] app-backup/flexbackup
Available versions: 1.2.1-r12 ~1.2.1-r13
Installed versions: 1.2.1-r12(05:37:21 PM 03/03/2014)
Homepage: http://flexbackup.sourceforge.net/
Description: Flexible backup script using perl
I run a couple cronjobs on it, doing full backups every Sunday and differentials against the full backup every other day of the week. The backup target is a RAID1 backed disk on a NAS.
Flexbackup produces tarballs essentially, with indexes and the usual add/remove tracking. Compression can be naturally applied. It all relies on the common Unix tools. Just yesterday I updated my 4-year-old configuration to try out new partitions and incremental backups; A minimal example config for flexbackup:
$set{'pictures'} = "/stor/amy/pictures/";
$compress = 'gzip';
$compr_level = '3'; #1-9
$device = '/srv/harry/pictures-backup/';
30 4 1,15 * * /root/backup-scripts/backup-pictures-full.sh
30 4 2-14 * * /root/backup-scripts/backup-pictures-incr.sh
30 4 16-31 * * /root/backup-scripts/backup-pictures-incr.sh
/usr/bin/flexbackup -set pictures -full \
-c /root/flex-confs/pictures.conf >> /root/backup.log 2>&1
/usr/bin/flexbackup -set pictures -incremental \
-c /root/flex-confs/pictures.conf >> /root/backup.log 2>&1
> 2014
When someone says "pretty old", I expect some Perl script from the 90s.
The version 1.2.1 is from 2003.
1. First, I run it locally on my desktop against a repository I keep on the same drive (/home/backup); then
2. I update, with rsync, a copy of this repository I keep on a dedicated server with full disk encryption; and, finally,
3. I spin up an EC2 instance, mount an S3 bucket with s3ql, and rsync the copy from the previous step up to the one I keep on this bucket.
This process is (embarrassingly) manual.
The backup repository is encrypted with Borg itself, and if I am in need of recovering something I do it from the local copy. I never mount the repository in remote locations.
¹https://github.com/borgbackup/borg
Essential and small files like keys (which may be necessary to "bootstrap" the backup in case of complete failure of my workstation) are copied and verified manually to offline storage.
The drives are encrypted with LUKS/dm-crypt. Encryption key is a file with random data stored in the /root dir, so the disk encryption is not safe from local attacks. Key is also stored off-site (not in the same location as the off-site disk of course.)
A cron-script runs rsnapshot daily, which collects data from the local host and from remote hosts.
Remote host backup goes via ssh, using a passwordless ssh-key, with a forced command in authorized_keys which is only allowed to run rsync. The script below must be modified so the rsync command match the actual command which rsnapshot executes. Also note that the path names can only contain [/a-zA-Z0-9]. It's a bit restrictive I know, but I tried to lock it down as much as possible. Just edit the regex if needed.
/root/.ssh/authorized_keys:
from="1.2.3.4",command="/root/bin/rsnapshot_wrapper.sh" ssh-rsa AAAA...
#!/bin/sh
LOG="$HOME/rsnapshot_wrapper.log"
if echo "$SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND" | grep -E >/dev/null '^rsync --server --sender -v*logDtprRxe\.iLsfx --numeric-ids \. [/a-zA-Z0-9]+$' ; then
$SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND
else
echo "Invalid command: $SSH_ORIGINAL_COMMAND" >>"$LOG"
fi
exit 0
Anything irreplaceable, I keep in Dropbox, mirrored to every machine I have access to. If I were to manually delete the folder by accident, I've got 7 days to restore it on the Free tier. And if Dropbox itself does a GitLab, chances are very high that I have one of my machines with a recent sync powered off, so booting that up without network will get me a reasonably up-to-date folder.
It's a lot of moving parts, but everything is usually nicely in sync.
I recently reinstalled my Mint laptop and restored from the Deja Dup backup, so I'm reasonably confident it would work in a DR scenario.
In a ransom-ware situation, the bad guys might have the keys to a backup service. The existence of that backup would make it pointless to actually pay the random so they have a motivation to do what they can to delete the backups.
I would have no problem opting-in to a provision where they will not delete backups for (say) a year, no matter what.
"Delete my backups now! I pay you and I demand you obey my request!"
"No."
1) Carbon copy cloner > external 1TB drive, manually every few days
2) Arq backup > Amazon Cloud Drive (runs in background)
At work we make heavy use of version controlled configuration management where we can recreate any machine from just rerunning the ansible playbook and duply backup for databases and other storage.
While duply was trivial to set up, nice to work with, and much more stable than any other solutions that we were using previously if I were to do it again with more than a handful of machines I would have likely looked into reversing the flow with a pull based backup just to have a better overview since I don't trust a `duply verify` monitoring to catch all possible issues.
Cloud backup is managed by a server fetching the data and then backing it up with duply.
We also run a rsync of all disk image snapshots from one DC to another (and vice versa) but that is more of a disaster recovery in case our regular backups fail or were not properly set up for vital data since it would take more effort to recover from those backups
Syncthing is not really meant for backup, but I really like that it just happens over the network, in the background, without further intervention. I am clumsy, lazy and not disciplined enough for other backup setups that require action (e.g. connecting the computer to something sometimes, manually triggering backups, etc...)
Occasionally, I will run rsync across the device by hand just to check consistency - but so far it has been reliable.
I have to find a similar backup solution now also for my Linux based Thinkpad. I am looking into Mondo rescue, because it promises to create a bootable image on an external drive (just like Carbon Copy cloner).
For me, it still fails, but this is Linux. Needs more time and research.
This is a personal backup of one computer only. I have bad experiences with centralised backup solutions. In every case you need to reinstall the operating system at least before you can access the backup. I also forgot my password once, because access to the backup is not frequently needed and well meaning admins constructed crazy pw rules. So even though I had a backup, it was not accessible any more.
Also, have an offline backup that is not connected to power. Power surge at night and all your data is gone.
I also backup my photos, documents to both iCloud and DropBox.
I don't use iTunes on my MBP, my Mini is connected to another external SSD which serves as my iTunes disk that is also backed up.
Whenever I travel, I just sync my MBP to be update with my Mac Mini.
I am also looking at using iDrive backup [1], but have not done so.
[1] https://www.idrive.com
In terms of Data, everything I own is backed up in Google Drive. (Photos and Documents mostly, I don't take tons of pictures and ALL the music I listen to is on soundcloud)
In terms of dev workflow, it's pretty interesting. My macbook air died on me last week, and because I can't afford to get another one (or even a decent pc for that matter) I've fallen back to my raspberryPi. The browser is a little bit slow sometimes, but I have to say that I'm quite impressed by how well it performs.
Because it's a bit limited in terms of hardware capabilities, I've bought 2 VPSs from scaleway which I've provisioned using an Ansible playbook I wrote.
I was up and running and ready to work within minutes.
Now it's a bit inconvenient because I'm used to being mobile and taking my laptop with me everywhere, but it's a perfect backup solution for now. Obviously I don't watch netflix on it of play video games, but for 35 quid you can't really expect much.
Edit: the playbook I mentioned can be found here if you want to take a look: https://github.com/Zabanaa/night-city
I also have a Time Machine drive that sits on my desk for quick access / just to have another option (although it is not encrypted so I might wipe it and find a way to use TM with encryption).
Every other week I take the home drive to work and take the work drive home to swap duties. I never have the two disks at home, one is always at work disconnected from power.
This is my personal balance point between comfort, no cloud and a reliable backup.
Backups are tested by restoring to a new HDD every now and then.
Now I have a raspberry pi with an encrypted USB drive attached where I sync all files from laptops/desktops/phones/truecrypt-drives (I have an instance of pydio-cloud running too).
Then, once a week (or once a day depending on the folder) I sync everything to rsync.net.
I never reuse the drives, just accumulate them.
[0]: https://www.ceondo.com/ecte/2016/09/simple-secure-backup/
All devices with snapshotting capabilities, keep hourly, daily, weekly, monthly snapshots.
Once per day, all devices rsync their /home to NAS. (I would use ZFS send/receive, but I want more selective backups.)
NAS also keeps snapshots. A daily snapshot of the most critical data is encrypted and sent off to an offsite server.
Hadn't lost a single byte in years (since shortly before implementing this scheme :P).
I know it's not perfect. If I delete something without noticing and sync it afterwards it will be lost forever, but I'm running this for the last 10 years and never really had a problem.
I use a combination of cloud backup (Jottacloud), local disk mirror and dumping a yearly batch of BD-Rs in a bank box.
Backup now, backup always, backup often. You can't buy that stuff back.
All my backups get there first. Some of them are stored in the cloud using tarsnap.
I use crown scripts and riff-backup to fetch daily snapshots of my servers (EC2, RPis, etc).
I'm all about Duplicity:
http://duplicity.nongnu.org/
Sometimes I feel like it's a bit complicated, but I've yet to find anything that will do any better.
It was complicated to set up separate signing and encryption keys such that the server sending backups could not decrypt (assuming the symmetric session key wasn't somehow kept around). But once setup the only worry was making sure the backup server didn't run out of space.
I've been intending to for a few months O:-) to then save this aggregated backup somewhere on the internet. Not sure if e.g. tarsnap, or a minimal vserver with rsnapshot or rsync yet again.
Not sure I really need Backblaze when backing up nightly.
I haven't seen anyone mention password managers yet. I use lastpass day-to-day but for my recovery codes I have a Keepass vault.
I have backups of that dotted around but I have also asked a couple of my friends to keep their own copies of this vault in the event I somehow lose all my computers and phone. I think that resolves the chicken-and-egg problem quite nicely.
