Welcome to the New AWS AI Blog (amazon.com)
I am a complete noob to the AI space but I was wondering whether the following is possible (in AWS).

I have a million scanned images of court documents. Some are briefs, some are motions, some are court orders, etc... Given that I have images and their types, could I "train" the AI with these million documents to recognize a new image that might come in?

