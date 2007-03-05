Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mass Production of Carbon Fibre Solved by CSIRO and Deakin. Costs Set to Crash (techau.com.au)
The is interesting timing!

The 2017 Formula 1 season gets underway in Melbourne on March 26[1]. Formula 1 regularly uses some of the most advanced technology[2], and they make heavy use of carbon fibre. Since this was patented, the methods etc. should now be public. So, once the licensing stuff is worked out, F1's carbon fibre suppliers can rework their

The benefit to F1 is in teams being able to apply changes faster, taking lessons learned from Melbourne and applying them as quickly as possible, without having to wait as long as they do now for new parts to be constructed.

I'm looking forward to this!

[1]: https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/headlines/2016/11/f1-fia-... [2]: At least, what they can get away with! Some examples from the past: http://www.redbull.com/us/en/motorsports/f1/stories/13316206...

Original source (that's not being hugged to death): http://www.csiro.au/en/News/News-releases/2017/Carbon-fibre-...

And should it be hugged to death: https://web.archive.org/web/20170221071725/http://www.csiro....

Happy to see this come to fruition after all the recent budget cuts.

potential patent troll

https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/5v8joz/mass_pro...

based on https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2012/04/how-the-aussie-g...

While the whole WiFi thing is a little weird, CSIRO is a productive research organisation, e.g. Data61 (formerly NICTA, of seL4 fame) is part of it, as are most (all?) of the large telescopes in Australia, including the ASKAP precursor to the Square Kilometre Array.

> potential patent troll

I must be confused. How are they a patent troll if they actually do the the R&D part of the patent? A patent troll would buy the filed patent and just spend money enforcing it to collect cash...

I am a bit biased because I'm Australian and fully support the CSIRO. They're a non-profit entity[0] - their mandate isn't to make money. The money they do collect from royalties is rolled back into their research.

[0] In that they don't produce a profit for stakeholders. They're a government agency though, not a registered charity.

CSIRO is a government-funded research body - not having factories to produce what it researches doesn't make it a patent troll.

But having a track record of suing everybody for being the so-called "inventor" of WiFi three years after it was actually standardized, legitimately makes this body a PATENT TROLL. Whether they do fund actual research is irrelevant, as it would be irrelevant for a criminal to claim that he also donate to charity.

I'm guessing its the author's embellishment to drive clicks

they didn't invent wifi, they invented modern wifi

from the horse's mouth, the lawyer representing the company in the relevant case: "CSIRO did not invent the concept of wireless LAN, it just invented the best way of doing it, the best way it's used now throughout the world,"

In addition, it does seem they had a strong desire to make use of their patent, approaching potential partners, and creating spun-off companies, centered around making use of the technology

They patented OFDM, which is the modulation technique that was introduced in 802.11a. They did not invent wifi. They just discovered an effective combination of parameters and patented it before it was adopted. It is not clear to me if the adoption was because of the patent or because of independent discovery.

The industry part of its name is important here. Most of its work is done in collaboration with people who do have factories

The classic patent troll is a hollow legal structure intended as a vehicle to shake people down for money on a possibly spurious threat.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation is, as the name suggests, an honest-to-god pure and applied research body.

If CSIRO researchers invent a thing and the CSIRO patents it, they damn well deserve their fair royalties.

See Fraunhofer's history in the MP3 patents mess. Other research institutions have had similar issues.

https://mobile.nytimes.com/2007/03/05/technology/05music.htm...

Sure, the fiber itself maybe cheap, but processing that fiber into different shapes still costs a fair amount of money. Carbon fiber layup is still a fairly labor intensive and somewhat wasteful process.

Is this article targeted at children? Too many adverbs for me.

