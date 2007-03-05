The 2017 Formula 1 season gets underway in Melbourne on March 26[1]. Formula 1 regularly uses some of the most advanced technology[2], and they make heavy use of carbon fibre. Since this was patented, the methods etc. should now be public. So, once the licensing stuff is worked out, F1's carbon fibre suppliers can rework their
The benefit to F1 is in teams being able to apply changes faster, taking lessons learned from Melbourne and applying them as quickly as possible, without having to wait as long as they do now for new parts to be constructed.
I'm looking forward to this!
[1]: https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/headlines/2016/11/f1-fia-...
[2]: At least, what they can get away with! Some examples from the past: http://www.redbull.com/us/en/motorsports/f1/stories/13316206...
I must be confused. How are they a patent troll if they actually do the the R&D part of the patent? A patent troll would buy the filed patent and just spend money enforcing it to collect cash...
I am a bit biased because I'm Australian and fully support the CSIRO. They're a non-profit entity[0] - their mandate isn't to make money. The money they do collect from royalties is rolled back into their research.
[0] In that they don't produce a profit for stakeholders. They're a government agency though, not a registered charity.
they didn't invent wifi, they invented modern wifi
from the horse's mouth, the lawyer representing the company in the relevant case: "CSIRO did not invent the concept of wireless LAN, it just invented the best way of doing it, the best way it's used now throughout the world,"
In addition, it does seem they had a strong desire to make use of their patent, approaching potential partners, and creating spun-off companies, centered around making use of the technology
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation is, as the name suggests, an honest-to-god pure and applied research body.
If CSIRO researchers invent a thing and the CSIRO patents it, they damn well deserve their fair royalties.
