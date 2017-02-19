Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
MD Anderson Fires IBM Watson in Setback for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
(
forbes.com
)
1 point
by
mathattack
14 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
gjmulhol
3 minutes ago
Is this actually a setback? While AI will undoubtedly have an impact in medicine, Watson is an NLP system-cum-amalgamated marketing machine that from what I have seen has done little more than to undermine the promise of properly implemented AI technologies with a lot of marketing gibberish and half-delivered results.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply