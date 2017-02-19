Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MD Anderson Fires IBM Watson in Setback for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (forbes.com)
1 point by mathattack 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Is this actually a setback? While AI will undoubtedly have an impact in medicine, Watson is an NLP system-cum-amalgamated marketing machine that from what I have seen has done little more than to undermine the promise of properly implemented AI technologies with a lot of marketing gibberish and half-delivered results.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: