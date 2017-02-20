Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Deep in Brazil’s Amazon, Exploring the Ruins of Ford’s Fantasyland (nytimes.com)
27 points by pgodzin 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Company towns were commonplace, especially near mines in the US in the late 19th-early 20th century. Workers were paid in company scrip that could only be spent at the company store. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Company_town

Fascinating. Are there other examples of industrialists from that era building their own towns? I know I have heard of some, but none come to mind right now.

In Brazil there are dozens, most of them English, some examples:

Paranapiacaba, a railroad village at the end of a major inclined place railroad overcoming the coastal range, close to Sao Paulo: https://goo.gl/maps/hE5X7sVhZ4K2

Brazilian Meat Company (today Frigorífico Anglo) in Barretos, the first cold-storage slaughterhouse in Brazil: https://goo.gl/maps/hWuQPGwViF32

Before Brazil, Ford tried to build Muscle Shoals, Alabama into a dream city:

http://www.al.com/living/index.ssf/2013/01/post_89.html

A similar kind of thing is currently happening up in Vermont, where someone is trying to build a utopia for Mormons:

https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2016-newvistas-mormon-uto...

In France the Familistère de Guise is renowned, as a kind of socialist utopia for workers, built by an industry leader to house the workers. It's not exactly a "town" but I think it's close enough as it housed 1700 people and took care of their every need.

http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/familistere-de-guise (There's no article in the English Wikipedia but you can try for the French one)

Tomáš Baťa

http://www.csmonitor.com/World/2010/0305/Workers-paradise-Th...

Pullman, Illinois was founded by George Pullman of the Pullman Company https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pullman,_Chicago

> Ford might have avoided such tragedies, and the ruinous management of the plantation, if he had sought counsel from specialists in caring for rubber trees or scholars of the Amazon’s capacity to thwart grandiose ventures. But he seemed to abhor learning from the past.

If Ford had sort counsel from experts he would have perhaps been a clerk somewhere. After the fact analysis.

