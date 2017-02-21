Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My attempt:

- need 23 bit string to fill 23 yes/no answers

- the test is 90min * 60sec/min = 5400 sec

- log2 5400 time-indexes = ~13 bit time-address capability

23 bits required - 13 bits given = 10 bits that are unavailable. You can answer 13 questions.

I rephrased the question slightly for clarity after you posted this: You're looking for the largest value N such that you can guarantee that you get at least N questions correct. Since log(5400)/log(2) is only ~12.3987, your approach only counts as 12 correct answers.

(You can do better.)

