Care Revolutions (YC S16) Is Hiring a Mid/Senior Level Front End Web Developer

Care Revolutions (YC S16) is a marketplace for healthcare staff. More than 80 medical centers in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego find highly specialized nurses on carerevolutions.com every day.

Care Revolutions is funded by an extraordinary group of angels including YC partners and alumni.

We are looking for a front-end web developer with 3 or more years experience.

Requirements: * Javascript mastery * HTML and CSS fluency * Experience integrating with API back-ends * Experience building single-page applications

Good To Have: * Some experience with Redux * Some experience with React

Our current team of 6 works remotely. We still spend 100% of our time talking to users and building product. You are a key hire and we’re offering equity and salary package aligned with your experience and motivations.

Come work on an industry that matters. Email derrek@carerevolutions.com to start the conversation.