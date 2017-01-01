https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/1.10/ref/contrib/postgres/...
Highlights:
- better support for creating indexes on your Models with class-based indexes
- widget rendering in forms now uses the templating system instead of python
- Explicit subquery expression support via Subquery and Exists expressions.
- Long Term Support
- Last release to support Python 2
- Server side cursors for postgres
The way I define queries by using a custom language in the form of keyword arguments makes me wonder why I don't just learn SQL instead?
I would much rather do something like:
models.Foo.objects.filter(sql=my_sql_query_str)
models.Foo.objects.filter(name='bar', parent__siblings__count__lt=3)
you can already do this. the django ORM has a convenient and expressive API for a lot of very common types of queries, but lets you easily drop back into raw SQL when you have a high complexity query that you want to write by hand.
There is definitely a benefit to querying everything the same way if you can, so that way it's easy to grep where different tables are being accessed. Cuts down on bugs, security issues, etc.
