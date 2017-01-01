Highlights:
- better support for creating indexes on your Models with class-based indexes
- widget rendering in forms now uses the templating system instead of python
- Explicit subquery expression support via Subquery and Exists expressions.
- Long Term Support
- Last release to support Python 2
- Server side cursors for postgres
The way I define queries by using a custom language in the form of keyword arguments makes me wonder why I don't just learn SQL instead?
I would much rather do something like:
models.Foo.objects.filter(sql=my_sql_query_str)
models.Foo.objects.filter(name='bar', parent__siblings__lt=3)
This all being said, I only know the surface of Django. There may very well already be this. But I wish it was more standard rather than an escape hatch. SQL isn't scary!
