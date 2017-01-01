Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Django 1.11 beta 1 released (djangoproject.com)
my favorite feature so far is search, this is first LTS release with search support builtin (was introduced in 1.10)

https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/1.10/ref/contrib/postgres/...

Release notes with the new features in 1.11: https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/dev/releases/1.11/

Highlights:

- better support for creating indexes on your Models with class-based indexes

- widget rendering in forms now uses the templating system instead of python

- Explicit subquery expression support via Subquery and Exists expressions.

Some more important notes (IMO):

  - Long Term Support    
  - Last release to support Python 2  
  - Server side cursors for postgres

Subquery expressions looks like it would be just easier to write SQL, instead of going through the Django ORM. This is where SQL starts to show its expressive strength over ORMs.

You're right, except for when you need to support multiple database backends. For projects it's usually not a concern, but for libraries it certainly is. The ORM has been slowly adding more and more complex types (Expressions) for more complex use cases, which can be mostly ignored for regular CRUD apps.

Absolutely. The amount of "magic" Django does slowly became a real detractor for me.

The way I define queries by using a custom language in the form of keyword arguments makes me wonder why I don't just learn SQL instead?

I would much rather do something like:

  models.Foo.objects.filter(sql=my_sql_query_str)
Instead of something like:

  models.Foo.objects.filter(name='bar', parent__siblings__count__lt=3)
And no special abstraction on SQL in the form of special classes. Just a string of SQL that I compose with Python string formatting. SQL isn't scary. I don't see the need to try and hide it.

https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/1.10/topics/db/sql/#django...

you can already do this. the django ORM has a convenient and expressive API for a lot of very common types of queries, but lets you easily drop back into raw SQL when you have a high complexity query that you want to write by hand.

If you already know SQL but don't know any Django, then yes. But if you already know all the other Django model functionality and it's just a matter of learning the new Subquery syntax, then it's probably easier to do in the ORM.

There is definitely a benefit to querying everything the same way if you can, so that way it's easy to grep where different tables are being accessed. Cuts down on bugs, security issues, etc.

