Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Django 1.11 beta 1 released (djangoproject.com)
23 points by tweakz 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Release notes with the new features in 1.11: https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/dev/releases/1.11/

Highlights:

- better support for creating indexes on your Models with class-based indexes

- widget rendering in forms now uses the templating system instead of python

- Explicit subquery expression support via Subquery and Exists expressions.

reply


Some more important notes (IMO):

  - Long Term Support    
  - Last release to support Python 2  
  - Server side cursors for postgres

reply


Subquery expressions looks like it would be just easier to write SQL, instead of going through the Django ORM. This is where SQL starts to show its expressive strength over ORMs.

reply


Absolutely. The amount of "magic" Django does slowly became a real detractor for me.

The way I define queries by using a custom language in the form of keyword arguments makes me wonder why I don't just learn SQL instead?

I would much rather do something like:

  models.Foo.objects.filter(sql=my_sql_query_str)
Instead of something like:

  models.Foo.objects.filter(name='bar', parent__siblings__lt=3)
Where I assemble a SQL query string using string formatting and vanilla Python. Not some special abstraction on SQL in the form of some Django SQL query object.

This all being said, I only know the surface of Django. There may very well already be this. But I wish it was more standard rather than an escape hatch. SQL isn't scary!

reply


You're right, except for when you need to support multiple database backends. For projects it's usually not a concern, but for libraries it certainly is. The ORM has been slowly adding more and more complex types (Expressions) for more complex use cases, which can be mostly ignored for regular CRUD apps.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: