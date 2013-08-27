Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber Taps Eric Holder to Investigate Discrimination Claims (bloomberg.com)
110 points by rmason 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 89 comments | favorite





So... not very independent.

Holder has advocated for Uber in the past, we know he has a relationship with upper management already, which suggests it may not be a very impartial investigation.

He's been in an advisory position to Uber since at least mid 2016. From July:

> In one of the widest national efforts that Eric Holder Jr. has undertaken for a client since rejoining Covington & Burling last year, the former U.S. attorney general has written to lawmakers in three states on behalf of Uber Technologies Inc., urging them not to mandate fingerprinting for driver background checks. [1]

> Holder's firm advises the company on safety matters and Uber asked him to write the letter, according to company spokesman Craig Ewer. [2]

I hate to be negative and rude but I don't think this is going to generate the best outcome. What if Holder is just their go-to big name to get... political problems solved, and they just consider this to be just another pesky political problem?

The article mentions Holder's firm, and they mention that the firm did an investigation into Airbnb, but they don't mention the previous relationship of that firm to Uber. This seems like relevant info for such a story and makes me wonder if the omission is intentional.

[1] http://www.law.com/sites/almstaff/2016/06/16/eric-holder-adv...

[2] http://bigstory.ap.org/article/01685274cc944196af9016ad0a875...

Internal investigations are not government prosecutions. They are an investigation by the company of what its employees did or are doing. "Independent" means independent of the employees, not impartial to the company. Such investigations are typically carried out by a firm familiar with the company and its operations.

Evidence acquired in an internal investigation is sometimes presented to the government to try and convince it not to prosecute. In that role, you generally want someone with credibility. At the same time, the lawyers doing the investigation are intensely protective of their credibility. Unlike any given client, the lawyers are repeat players with the government. And while the government double-checking your work won't uncover a single isolated instance of fraud, those odds change over repeated trials.

I'd give him the benefit of the doubt. At that level, corruption, either because of sympathies or financial interests, actually become less common: there is so much outside scrutiny of your work, and any failure will forever be tied to you, that it's in Holder's long-term interest to do a good job. He must be operating under the assumption that the author of that blog post will sue if his investigation appears tainted, and it's unlikely shoddy work by him could survive "the harassment trial of the century" (with dozens of lawyers and investigators using their power of discovery).

But yeah, the optics aren't great. They could've chosen someone like Michael Garcia who has proven his independence. I'm almost inclined to suspect incompetence by now.

Anyway, does it matter? Uber is subsidising each ride at a rate of about 50%, operates in a market with literally no barriers to entry and is saddled with the burden of having investors and lenders expecting some return on the dozens of billions they burned through.

People have finally realised it's a frat house run by red-faced chauvinists and it's only a matter of time until the financial music stops and investors realise this Ford Ponzi only has two seats.

Prediction: Uber will go under within the next 12 months, it will be revealed that they've been most creative in their bookkeeping and there'll be a sudden need of a few extra beds in some federal sweaty-white-collar prison.

> Prediction: Uber will go under within the next 12 months, it will be revealed that they've been most creative in their bookkeeping and there'll be a sudden need of a few extra beds in some federal sweaty-white-collar prison.

I suspect it will be more of a Groupon type deal. They'll exist as a large player in an increasingly crowded market via their brand name advantage. Then expect big lay-offs as the valuations/cash injections drop and later some consolidation within the industry etc will shift everything to a significantly more realistic position.

IMO they left their IPO a little past the excitement point.

I'll take the other side of that bet any day of the week.

I'm not disputing your assessment of the company culture or the VC fueled pricing. They're spot on. I just think there's no viable competitor (at the moment) to truly challenge them.

Seriously: http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/eric-holder-wall-s...

Here's a man who just spent six years handing out soft-touch settlements to practically every Too Big to Fail bank in the world. Now he returns to a firm that represents many of those same companies: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup, to name a few.

They don't need one viable competitor. Many smaller/regional ones will do the trick just fine. I travel all over the world without using Uber. This year I used them in Lisbon and now Taipei. Since Taiwan shut them down I just using a taxi booking app. Deleted Uber account yesterday. Never coming back. There is always a convenient alternative.

You should check out what Microsoft and Intel were upto in the 90s before coming to conclusions.

What has changed though, in a month were we have seen Zuckerberg apologize, an Infosys leaker and now Uber, is employees don't really put up as much as they used to with org culture.

Holder may do a great job but even the appearance of impropriety must be avoided in these cases. Holder should have declined; Uber should have found someone else.

Why does Uber have so many people from the Obama administration? I believe David Plouffe also works for them.

Uber is in the complex position of engaging in civil disobedience and direct political action in order to give consumers the freedom to choose new transportation options (which includes, but is not limited to Uber). As such, hiring a bunch of political operatives is necessary.

It also illustrates a big flaw in capitalism. Uber is spending a lot of money fixing government, and after they spend the money their competitors can come in and reap the benefits for free. I truly don't understand why so many investors are giving them money to throw at what is essentially altruism, but I'm glad they are.

Uh, it's not a sit in for the right to use the same schools as the taxi companies, it's a calculated money grab. It's a bet that they can make enough progress before they go under. Sure, they saw the writing on the wall first, and I don't think anyone thinks this isn't where we will be in a few years, especially with self driving cars, but they're not MLK and co. They're a business that's intentionally breaking rules to make money.

Edit: The rules they are breaking may be silly, but they aren't fighting a moral cause. I guess this is the natural progression of corporations are people too.

"fixing government"

Have you seen the politics around what they do?

Eric couldn't find a single bankster guilty of anything in the 2008 meltdown, and he wasn't able to find anything wrong with Fast & Furious, so I have to disagree with you, his appointment will certainly provide the best outcome for Uber.

One was found guilty, but point taken.

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/04/magazine/only-one-top-ban...

None were found guilty in Britain as well. Nor did Congress enact any meaningful reform. Hell, Arizona has re-elected John McCain and he was a bag man for Charles Keating.

Seems like no one, Justice, Congress or the American people want to hold people accountable.

I think he is referring to a finding in Uber's favor by a biased party being bad in the public eye.

Whats the best outcome? Just curious what people think would be a good outcome short term.

Good outcome would be:

* Determine what happened, and disclose.

* Offer compensation to Ms. Fowler, if warranted, and a public apology.

* Concrete changes in policy that would prevent this happening in the future.

Longer term, events like these should happen less at Uber.

Let's play devil's advocate. Companies don't generally want cultures like these. This may be P/R, but at the same time do expect management to do something about the toxic culture. It's not as if it's in the best interest of the big wigs to have a dysfunctional management culture for their own sakes. If they are looking out for their pockets, they will do something about this... the problem is these sorts of cultures once they develop are very difficult to do something about.

So they chose an Uber lobbyist, an Uber director, and the head of the department under investigation to lead their "independent investigation"? This company really has some audacity.

He's a high performer. And if he makes a mistake, I'm sure it'll only be his first offense.

High performer meaning he lost hundreds of thousands of assault rifles in the "Fast and Furious" scam that sent small arms into Mexico. Which were immediately lost and use against US Citizens abroad and in our own country.

That Holder?

> That Holder?

Right, the Holder who cut his teeth representing banks, became U.S. attorney general and refused to prosecute banks, and then went back to work representing banks. The Holder who has advocated on Uber's behalf in the past, and whose firm, Covington & Burling, has counseled Uber. I'm sure he's a real bastion of impartiality.

That Holder didn't start Fast and Furious. It was authorized under Alberto Gonzales in 2006. Yeah, that Gonzales.

Actually, I had to review the history on this. Wide Receiver was started in 2006. Fast and Furious was a follow on in 2009. Holder has testified that he didn't authorize it. Issa+Company sure investigated the hell out of it although Gonzales never testified.

http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/27/world/americas/operation-fast-...

it's a joke, and a reference to the original blog post

Read this: https://www.susanjfowler.com/blog/2017/2/19/reflecting-on-on...

Hundreds of thousands? According to Wikipedia 2000 gun sales were tracked under Fast and Furious and 710 of those were later found, leaving somewhat less than hundreds of thousands of guns afield.

He'll make sure they get due process, not judicial process.

And if there are any naysayers he will just claim executive privilege.

I'm a New Yorker and I plan on putting a call into my attorney general. (An email to Uber produced a canned response about Trump's immigration ban.)

In California, I suggest reaching out to former AG Kamala Harris [1] and current AG Xavier Becerra [2]

[1] https://www.harris.senate.gov

[2] (800) 952-5225 ;

Attorney General's Office California Department of Justice Attn: Public Inquiry Unit P.O. Box 944255 Sacramento, CA 94244-2550

Not sure why anybody is surprised. This is how the company has always been.

One thing to remember that those so-called "independent" investigators are almost never independent. They are hired by the company, provided with biased information, and will definitely serve the company's benefits in the end. This is more like for show. Look, we have hired the former U.S. Attorney General to do the investigation. We are taking it very seriously. That said, let's wait and see the result.

Yup. In the case of GitHub several years ago, the "independent" investigation never even talked to the woman who made the accusations! That's common.

Not quite as common as you think. For instance, Github:

"Rhoma identified the employees she wanted to talk to based on an initial list we provided, the evidence she gathered, employees who asked to speak with her, people Julie asked her to speak with, and anyone else she determined was relevant, including Julie herself."

Sounds like she spoke to 'Julie' (i.e. the woman who made the accusations). As for independence:

"When the allegations against GitHub were raised publicly we took them seriously and within days launched an investigation into what happened. We hired Rhoma Young, an independent, third-party investigator that GitHub had never worked with before. Rhoma has a long history of conducting fair and impartial investigations, with 30+ years of HR experience. She has worked with every type of organization, from Fortune 50 companies to local governments, and frequently testifies as an expert witness for both plaintiffs and defendants in depositions, arbitrations, and in litigation involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, disability, and mitigation of damages.

Most importantly, Rhoma does not have a history of siding with companies or otherwise being a partisan, industry spokesperson. Half of her litigation witness work is on the side of employees, half for companies. Her job is to investigate situations and figure out what actually happened, even when the people who hired her don’t want to hear it."

The full report is available here if you want to read it: https://github.com/blog/1826-follow-up-to-the-investigation-...

> Sounds like she spoke to 'Julie' (i.e. the woman who made the accusations)

Horvath herself says that she never received an email from Rhoma, and (iirc) Rhoma says that she only reached out a few days before the end of the investigation.

Melissa Severini also said that she never heard from Rhoma, which is a glaring omission if you're an investigator looking to identify a potential pattern of behavior.

reply


She never talked to Horvath (the woman who made the accusations that prompted the investigation) or Melissa Severini, the other woman who had made similar accusations against the same founder two years before.

In the case of the NFL and Tom Brady, Exponent served a similar role. And their track record speaks for itself.

I think Huffington is on the board, so between that and having the head of HR and Legal, I don't even know if I'd consider this "independent". I hope I'm wrong.

reply


reply


reply


reply


Eric Holder said that it met the constitutional bar of "due process" for a Anwar al-Awlaki, a US citizen living abroad, to be assassinated by the executive branch as long as they talked about it a bit beforehand. I am doubtful that his investigation will result in meaningful change at Uber.

It's not so clear cut as you make it out to be. In the phrase "due process," the word "due" literally means "what is warranted." I.e. "Due process" has always been understood as the idea that people are entitled to the amount of process warranted under the circumstances. It's about fact-specific inquiries, not bright-line rules.

How much process is "warranted" when a U.S. Citizen wages war against the U.S. abroad and actively tries to evade any attempts at accountability through other means? Is military action against a U.S. citizen abroad never warranted? Maybe, but maybe not. I wouldn't have made the same call as Holder, but that's just me opinion, not an inexorable legal conclusion.

People who are at war with the United States are not "assassinated" by that country. They just lose. Numerous people have lost their lives in this fashion.

reply


reply


The goal of this sort of investigation is to try to reset the clock--to try to get people to say "well let's see what the investigation finds," like the situation is a complete mystery, like it's a dead guy in a locked cabin with nothing but a puddle of water. "What a mystery we have stumbled upon! Let us investigate."

The reality is, this should never have happened in the first place, and it was 100% in Uber's control to prevent it.

The very best you can possibly say right now is that executive management at Uber placed zero emphasis on preventing harassment. If they had, their HR team would not have acted so stupidly.

Frankly, seems like Uber and any large workspace should have regular company wide training on appropriate workplace behavior, before it's an issue for anyone. You get the culture you create.

reply


They are shocked, shocked to find gambling going on in this casino.

"We investigated ourselves and found ourselves not guilty"

What's Uber trying to message with this? Why Holder? Isn't he the guy behind the "fast and furious" debacle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ATF_gunwalking_scandal?

reply


Could be nothing more than having the description "former U.S. attorney general" next to a finding that Uber did nothing wrong. That would pretty much close the case for the average news skimmer.

Just read the blog post and it's a really terrible story. Just awful.

Assuming it's true.. You can take the Nixon position - didn't know what subordinates were doing - and probably didn't - but this goes to culture and that means - the very top management levels. Like it or not, the very top management is responsible for culture. Could be no one in the world more horrified reading about this, than the CEO. I would be.

However, I wouldn't be too harsh on bringing in people somewhat friendly to the company (doesn't mean they can't be impartial or follow the leads where ever they lead) - there is an interest in protecting (call it, saving) the company from people who did know about it and perpetrated it.

I wish we take from this not that uber has a toxic culture (it may well have that) - but rather see if there are lessons here to help improve their own company cultures. The cost of a good culture is constant vigilance and such blogposts raise important questions. We should introspect and ask - does this happen at my company? What can I do to change this?

Asking Holder and Huffington to get involved is grandiose. I imagine isn't difficult to avoid being grandiose when you have a multi-billion dollar valuation. The thing is, what's needed is a culture change, and these people aren't going to change the culture. It'll just be another distraction.

They certainly appear to be taking their own liability in the matter very seriously.

Hiring Eric Holder to me means that they aren't going to handle this "internally". So this could be very interesting. But likely this is Eric Holder as big PR bandaid, and that's all we're likely to see unfortunately.

I am not aware of how the system works, but shouldn't authorities voluntarily (don't know the legal term) investigate this case even though there is no official complaint? There is victim's statement out in the open right?

I'm not a lawyer, but sexual harassment is usually a civil offense, not a criminal offense.

Corporations like Uber universally coerce their servants to sign away their rights to litigation. The only mechanism they have is arbitration, chosen by the corporation.

Most of this would be a civil matter and not criminal.

If they hired me, I'd be talking to all the ground workers personally about company culture in general, any abusive behavior at all, any sexism on top of that, and effects on business achieving its goals. I'd probably visit or survey them a few times to re-question based on extra information I got over time. I'd anonymize the source material in final report to executives and investors. I'd highlight any damage to business objectives that I found along with changes that amount to new top-down agenda plus house cleaning at middle & lower management levels. If no response, I'd give the report and anonymized data to the media instead.

reply


Uber has over 6,000 employees, so let's say you send a survey to all of them that's confidential asking about harassing behavior. Let's say you get a number like 6% [360] feel they've been harassed. Let's say you talk to the 6%, but half of those seem ambiguous (i.e. nothing in writing, this individual has complaints about a number of people and past jobs, individual's account seems inconsistent). Perhaps other employees don't even fill out your survey because they don't trust it's anonymous, or that when investigating their claims HR will be able to know who the "troublemakers" are.

Nonetheless you take the 3% that seem solid and to find common threads (the same person being complained about, HR people failing to record/raise complaints, etc) but without everything in writing it's so hard to prove who raised a concern about what last year. Maybe many of those people already have left (voluntarily or not).

I think if we want to solve these types of problems truly, we need to think about developing auditable systems (e.g. HR gives you a signed and written copy of every complaint, which their supervisor sees, and that lying on such a complaint be a legal offense on both the individual and corporate level).

I'm describing a method already implemented by many large companies and one-man shops that do "efficiency engineering" by basically listening to ground workers. One of my employers got better survey results than you're describing despite being over 10x bigger than Uber.

Getting the info out of workers hasn't been the hard part in industry. It's getting management to act on it that's hard. Things have to get bad enough, esp in media, that executives are forced to respond and handle policy change top down. Uber is halfway in that position.

> If they hired me .... <list of things that would identify significant liability for uber>....

And that's why they're not hiring you.

Only optional media angle adds liability. Everything else reduces liability by giving executives ability to spot and remove obstacles to execution efficiency in the company. If internal politics are as bad as stated, then even straight-up firing most of the engineering management with SRE teams running autonomously on existing goals/functionality would possibly disrupt Uber less than managers are already doing. Might even see a boost in productivity since workers are focused on engineering work they love doing instead of politics.

All this does is further reduce my opinion of Holder.

What is happening at Uber isn't surprising. They are so eager to break the law, sorry, "disrupt things", that it wouldn't be shocking some "disruption" happens inside the company.

But in someway I applaud them, Uber got away with so many things around the world, blatantly violating laws, refusing to cooperate with local authorities, remotely deleting servers and machines when investigated, spying on journalists that it is a good proof that with enough money a business can get away with anything.

It looks like infinite money will get them out of bad PR yet again. And praise the revolving door.

holder is a criminal - and before you downvote me, you'd better have your history in order. The guy is scum.

reply


You'll likely be downvoted just for mentioning the downvotes. Also, the tone comes across as uncivil, which will likely attract downvotes as well. If you're concerned about this, I suggest removing the last sentence and the remarks about downvotes, and provide some of the facts that support your initial statement. It makes for a much more substantive and strong comment.

Yall, I'm down with Uber. I know there's a lot of mudslinging lately, but I am so damn excited about the future. A world where we can do pub transit + big data, freight + big data, air freight + big data, food delivery + big data et al.

Bad shit happens sometimes. There's a lot of shitty assholes in the world, but crucifying a worthy cause and successful business because a couple of morons work there just seems counter productive.

As other comments have noted, this smells like the github situation a while back, and I'm no fan AT ALL of github, but even I concede that they are making a real difference for open source. I think uber is making that difference for moving people/things.

I want to see some justice, I want to know exactly how it went down and how it was able to get to that point ie a dependency resolution as far as who shirked policy and who didn't, AND THEN I want business as usual. Shit happens, fix it, move on.

I mean, it sounds like basically all of Uber's HR was shirking policy here. I kind of agree with you that "shit happens and it needs to be fixed..." but there seems to be a lot of fixing that needs to be done here.

Uber's "crucifixion" is well-deserved in this case. Time after time, Uber has proven itself to be an irresponsible company. Whether it's "God View" or the weird data blog they published on people's private data or this sexual harassment thing, they deserve some backlash.

I don't think "crucifying a worthy cause" is a good idea either. But I also don't think that Uber is a company working towards a brighter future. The future's definitely not brighter for their employees- I mean, contractors-, as those people's rights as employees are currently in the middle of a legal battle.

I think it's cool that Uber's breaking down the monopoly that taxi companies had. I think it's great that people are trying new things.

But Uber has proven time and time again that it's an irresponsible company and the sooner we realize it's probably not going to bring us the future we need, the better.

First off, how cool and futuristic you judge a company's tech to be should have absolutely zero bearing on how an investigation like this is treated, and the fact that you even bring it up makes it hard to take the rest of your post seriously.

Secondly, Fowler did exactly the right things in response to these incidents, over and over: she kept evidence, and she talked to the people in the company who were ostensibly supposed to help her deal with them. For a year straight. The fact that things continued to steadily get worse for her throughout this process shows pretty clearly that this is not a couple of morons. This is an institutional problem at Uber that must be dealt with at an institutional level.

Fowler has submitted exactly zero proof that any of this even actually happened.

reply


Perhaps you're technically right, but she claims to have it documented, and has already shared it as per her tale in her HR efforts. The NYTimes would not likely publish nor Kalanick contritely move to investigate so thoroughly if it were so easy to repudiate her claims as hearsay. We'll know in short order as the company rushes to save face.

Obviously. She's presented her personal story in the form of a blog post - we're all well aware of that. And it seems you're perfectly willing to accept that story up to the point that it matches your preferred narrative (ie. "bad shit happened, couple of morons"), but anything more and it's "where's the proof?!"

Why not just call her a liar and show your real true colors?

It's not good to conflate healthy skepticism with the belief that one is an outright liar. We know so much about the fallibility of memory and how bias affects recounts of events these days.

Uber isn't making the world a better place. Not in any meaningful way. Not in the way they exploit drivers; not in the way they feel they can dare and do anything. Uber is the worst face of the "sharing economy", which is a fitting definition of these kind of businesses only if by "sharing" you mean: "dear worker use your own property to make money for us while we centralize profits without even having to own the means of production". It's a metastasis of capitalism.

When you smell this does it recall the GitHub CEO resigning due to inappropriate behaviour per the findings of the investigation?

Surely you must understand how, if these inappropriate actions truly occurred at least in part and management was complicit up the line the company must be held accountable as a whole? That accountable is what effects systemic change at organisations.

I sympathize with your viewpoint here, but recognize that a 'crucifixion' may help change the culture and retain Engineers and improve their daily lives which would help Uber deliver it's product faster.

Q: What are the ethical implications of an engineer taking on employment with Uber given what we know as factual regarding Uber's behavior and given the high demand for software engineers in today's economy?

Q: If you do not have family, and are reasonably healthy, what are the ethical implications of retaining a position at Uber and not resigning?

reply


More importantly, though: it's completely stupid to join Uber now. It's pretty clear that the work environment has always been the sort of thing that kills any humanity people may have had. With this investigation, the backstabbing will only get worse. You'll get there (without any knowledge of the internal structure) and have to navigate a maze while it's on fire.

Somewhere above, I'm also making the case of an upcoming Uber->Under transformation. They were burning cash as if Elon Musk was trying to escape from the Federal Mint. Now, their revenue is taking a hit and investors won't touch them with a 10-foot pole in an open relationship.

Apart from engineers, their management may at the verge of collapse: If your vesting is nowhere in sight (and I believe Uber's vesting is tied to exit scenarios, so good luck with that), it's time to cut your losses before Holder's successor starts the actual investigation. If there's anything suspicious with their finances (which people have long been speculating about, considering they stopped publishing them), you don't want to be an innocent guy/gal in a guilty org.

I'm not trying to defend Uber here but there are two sides of every story and I'm sure we'll find out more in the coming weeks and months one way or another.

I could see how many people could jump to conclusions about Uber after reading the original blog post. However, by headcount- it is a medium to large company at this point while at the same time has an uncertain future and still taking big bets. I could see how that could cause chaos in some or all areas of the company.

Maybe- the blog post provide one point of view into Silicon Valley culture/gender dynamics. Maybe- this culture often exists within engineering departments of elite companies (vs the business/marketing/sales side).

There are a lot of moving parts in the original post: HR department acting unprofessionally, manufactured performance reviews and awkward IM's.

I've encountered situations where new employees just didn't fit in well with their coworkers, for a variety of reasons. They typically don't last long as employees. Usually a year or less.

> I'm not trying to defend Uber here

Well, insofar as you present an alternative reality wherein Uber didn't do anything exceptional (by the standards of their peers), you're defending Uber.

And then "I've encountered situations where new employees just didn't fit in well with their coworkers".

If the engineer's claims are true, what happened to her and to others has nothing whatsoever to do with culture fit.

Right now all you know is that blog post. There's no denying that there may be another side, which can only be known after they investigate. That's the basic principle of our legal system... why wouldn't it apply here, despite this still being handled privately within the company?

> Right now all you know is that blog post

It wasn't posted anonymously. It's a blog post from a well-regarded female engineer with a lot to lose (her career, and possible financial penalties) if her claims turn out to be made up. The basic atmosphere she describes has been corroborated by other former Uber engineers. And a number of prominent female engineers at other companies have reported near-identical experiences in their own careers.

If I was a betting man, I'd put a lot of money on her claims being born out by any even-handed investigation (though, as other people here have commented, Uber's investigation is unlikely to be particularly neutral).

Additionally, nobody on HN is under any obligation to assume that anyone is innocent until proven guilty — that's up to the (criminal) courts.

Of course, you can make any assumption and come to any conclusion you'd like.

But you still don't know.

reply


But I suppose I do question the motivations of those who care deeply about presenting the "other side" when there are allegations of sexist practices in the workplace. In this particular scenario, the other side is a company with incredibly deep pockets and priority access to world leaders. They've dealt with far worse (e.g. threatening to stalk journalists), and they'll be fine.

In fact, an exec who threatened to "expose" a personal detail about a journalist who had written negatively about Uber is still employed there. Fancy that.


I've heard nothing but awful things about Uber since before they tried to recruit me years ago. Everybody I know who's met the CEO specifically used the word 'sociopath' to describe him, along with a litany of other unpleasant terms.

