Holder has advocated for Uber in the past, we know he has a relationship with upper management already, which suggests it may not be a very impartial investigation.
He's been in an advisory position to Uber since at least mid 2016. From July:
> In one of the widest national efforts that Eric Holder Jr. has undertaken for a client since rejoining Covington & Burling last year, the former U.S. attorney general has written to lawmakers in three states on behalf of Uber Technologies Inc., urging them not to mandate fingerprinting for driver background checks. [1]
> Holder's firm advises the company on safety matters and Uber asked him to write the letter, according to company spokesman Craig Ewer. [2]
I hate to be negative and rude but I don't think this is going to generate the best outcome. What if Holder is just their go-to big name to get... political problems solved, and they just consider this to be just another pesky political problem?
The article mentions Holder's firm, and they mention that the firm did an investigation into Airbnb, but they don't mention the previous relationship of that firm to Uber. This seems like relevant info for such a story and makes me wonder if the omission is intentional.
[1] http://www.law.com/sites/almstaff/2016/06/16/eric-holder-adv...
[2] http://bigstory.ap.org/article/01685274cc944196af9016ad0a875...
reply
Evidence acquired in an internal investigation is sometimes presented to the government to try and convince it not to prosecute. In that role, you generally want someone with credibility. At the same time, the lawyers doing the investigation are intensely protective of their credibility. Unlike any given client, the lawyers are repeat players with the government. And while the government double-checking your work won't uncover a single isolated instance of fraud, those odds change over repeated trials.
But yeah, the optics aren't great. They could've chosen someone like Michael Garcia who has proven his independence. I'm almost inclined to suspect incompetence by now.
Anyway, does it matter? Uber is subsidising each ride at a rate of about 50%, operates in a market with literally no barriers to entry and is saddled with the burden of having investors and lenders expecting some return on the dozens of billions they burned through.
People have finally realised it's a frat house run by red-faced chauvinists and it's only a matter of time until the financial music stops and investors realise this Ford Ponzi only has two seats.
Prediction: Uber will go under within the next 12 months, it will be revealed that they've been most creative in their bookkeeping and there'll be a sudden need of a few extra beds in some federal sweaty-white-collar prison.
I'm not disputing your assessment of the company culture or the VC fueled pricing. They're spot on. I just think there's no viable competitor (at the moment) to truly challenge them.
Here's a man who just spent six years handing out soft-touch settlements to practically every Too Big to Fail bank in the world. Now he returns to a firm that represents many of those same companies: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup, to name a few.
What has changed though, in a month were we have seen Zuckerberg apologize, an Infosys leaker and now Uber, is employees don't really put up as much as they used to with org culture.
It also illustrates a big flaw in capitalism. Uber is spending a lot of money fixing government, and after they spend the money their competitors can come in and reap the benefits for free. I truly don't understand why so many investors are giving them money to throw at what is essentially altruism, but I'm glad they are.
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/04/magazine/only-one-top-ban...
None were found guilty in Britain as well. Nor did Congress enact any meaningful reform. Hell, Arizona has re-elected John McCain and he was a bag man for Charles Keating.
Seems like no one, Justice, Congress or the American people want to hold people accountable.
That Holder?
Right, the Holder who cut his teeth representing banks, became U.S. attorney general and refused to prosecute banks, and then went back to work representing banks. The Holder who has advocated on Uber's behalf in the past, and whose firm, Covington & Burling, has counseled Uber. I'm sure he's a real bastion of impartiality.
Actually, I had to review the history on this. Wide Receiver was started in 2006. Fast and Furious was a follow on in 2009. Holder has testified that he didn't authorize it. Issa+Company sure investigated the hell out of it although Gonzales never testified.
http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/27/world/americas/operation-fast-...
In California, I suggest reaching out to former AG Kamala Harris [1] and current AG Xavier Becerra [2]
[1] https://www.harris.senate.gov
[2] (800) 952-5225 ;
Attorney General's Office
California Department of Justice
Attn: Public Inquiry Unit
P.O. Box 944255
Sacramento, CA 94244-2550
The goal of this sort of investigation is to try to reset the clock--to try to get people to say "well let's see what the investigation finds," like the situation is a complete mystery, like it's a dead guy in a locked cabin with nothing but a puddle of water. "What a mystery we have stumbled upon! Let us investigate."
The reality is, this should never have happened in the first place, and it was 100% in Uber's control to prevent it.
The very best you can possibly say right now is that executive management at Uber placed zero emphasis on preventing harassment. If they had, their HR team would not have acted so stupidly.
"Rhoma identified the employees she wanted to talk to based on an initial list we provided, the evidence she gathered, employees who asked to speak with her, people Julie asked her to speak with, and anyone else she determined was relevant, including Julie herself."
Sounds like she spoke to 'Julie' (i.e. the woman who made the accusations). As for independence:
"When the allegations against GitHub were raised publicly we took them seriously and within days launched an investigation into what happened. We hired Rhoma Young, an independent, third-party investigator that GitHub had never worked with before. Rhoma has a long history of conducting fair and impartial investigations, with 30+ years of HR experience. She has worked with every type of organization, from Fortune 50 companies to local governments, and frequently testifies as an expert witness for both plaintiffs and defendants in depositions, arbitrations, and in litigation involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, disability, and mitigation of damages.
Most importantly, Rhoma does not have a history of siding with companies or otherwise being a partisan, industry spokesperson. Half of her litigation witness work is on the side of employees, half for companies. Her job is to investigate situations and figure out what actually happened, even when the people who hired her don’t want to hear it."
The full report is available here if you want to read it: https://github.com/blog/1826-follow-up-to-the-investigation-...
Horvath herself says that she never received an email from Rhoma, and (iirc) Rhoma says that she only reached out a few days before the end of the investigation.
Melissa Severini also said that she never heard from Rhoma, which is a glaring omission if you're an investigator looking to identify a potential pattern of behavior.
She never talked to Horvath (the woman who made the accusations that prompted the investigation) or Melissa Severini, the other woman who had made similar accusations against the same founder two years before.
Assuming it's true.. You can take the Nixon position - didn't know what subordinates were doing - and probably didn't - but this goes to culture and that means - the very top management levels. Like it or not, the very top management is responsible for culture. Could be no one in the world more horrified reading about this, than the CEO. I would be.
However, I wouldn't be too harsh on bringing in people somewhat friendly to the company (doesn't mean they can't be impartial or follow the leads where ever they lead) - there is an interest in protecting (call it, saving) the company from people who did know about it and perpetrated it.
Scheming politicians talking to scheming executives and management rarely results in good things. Hopefully this does but I'm not optimistic.
Uber has over 6,000 employees, so let's say you send a survey to all of them that's confidential asking about harassing behavior. Let's say you get a number like 6% [360] feel they've been harassed. Let's say you talk to the 6%, but half of those seem ambiguous (i.e. nothing in writing, this individual has complaints about a number of people and past jobs, individual's account seems inconsistent). Perhaps other employees don't even fill out your survey because they don't trust it's anonymous, or that when investigating their claims HR will be able to know who the "troublemakers" are.
Nonetheless you take the 3% that seem solid and to find common threads (the same person being complained about, HR people failing to record/raise complaints, etc) but without everything in writing it's so hard to prove who raised a concern about what last year. Maybe many of those people already have left (voluntarily or not).
I think if we want to solve these types of problems truly, we need to think about developing auditable systems (e.g. HR gives you a signed and written copy of every complaint, which their supervisor sees, and that lying on such a complaint be a legal offense on both the individual and corporate level).
Getting the info out of workers hasn't been the hard part in industry. It's getting management to act on it that's hard. Things have to get bad enough, esp in media, that executives are forced to respond and handle policy change top down. Uber is halfway in that position.
And that's why they're not hiring you.
But in someway I applaud them, Uber got away with so many things around the world, blatantly violating laws, refusing to cooperate with local authorities, remotely deleting servers and machines when investigated, spying on journalists that it is a good proof that with enough money a business can get away with anything.
It looks like infinite money will get them out of bad PR yet again. And praise the revolving door.
Bad shit happens sometimes. There's a lot of shitty assholes in the world, but crucifying a worthy cause and successful business because a couple of morons work there just seems counter productive.
As other comments have noted, this smells like the github situation a while back, and I'm no fan AT ALL of github, but even I concede that they are making a real difference for open source. I think uber is making that difference for moving people/things.
I want to see some justice, I want to know exactly how it went down and how it was able to get to that point ie a dependency resolution as far as who shirked policy and who didn't, AND THEN I want business as usual. Shit happens, fix it, move on.
Uber's "crucifixion" is well-deserved in this case. Time after time, Uber has proven itself to be an irresponsible company. Whether it's "God View" or the weird data blog they published on people's private data or this sexual harassment thing, they deserve some backlash.
I don't think "crucifying a worthy cause" is a good idea either. But I also don't think that Uber is a company working towards a brighter future. The future's definitely not brighter for their employees- I mean, contractors-, as those people's rights as employees are currently in the middle of a legal battle.
I think it's cool that Uber's breaking down the monopoly that taxi companies had. I think it's great that people are trying new things.
But Uber has proven time and time again that it's an irresponsible company and the sooner we realize it's probably not going to bring us the future we need, the better.
Secondly, Fowler did exactly the right things in response to these incidents, over and over: she kept evidence, and she talked to the people in the company who were ostensibly supposed to help her deal with them. For a year straight. The fact that things continued to steadily get worse for her throughout this process shows pretty clearly that this is not a couple of morons. This is an institutional problem at Uber that must be dealt with at an institutional level.
Why not just call her a liar and show your real true colors?
Surely you must understand how, if these inappropriate actions truly occurred at least in part and management was complicit up the line the company must be held accountable as a whole? That accountable is what effects systemic change at organisations.
Q: If you do not have family, and are reasonably healthy, what are the ethical implications of retaining a position at Uber and not resigning?
More importantly, though: it's completely stupid to join Uber now. It's pretty clear that the work environment has always been the sort of thing that kills any humanity people may have had. With this investigation, the backstabbing will only get worse. You'll get there (without any knowledge of the internal structure) and have to navigate a maze while it's on fire.
Somewhere above, I'm also making the case of an upcoming Uber->Under transformation. They were burning cash as if Elon Musk was trying to escape from the Federal Mint. Now, their revenue is taking a hit and investors won't touch them with a 10-foot pole in an open relationship.
Apart from engineers, their management may at the verge of collapse: If your vesting is nowhere in sight (and I believe Uber's vesting is tied to exit scenarios, so good luck with that), it's time to cut your losses before Holder's successor starts the actual investigation. If there's anything suspicious with their finances (which people have long been speculating about, considering they stopped publishing them), you don't want to be an innocent guy/gal in a guilty org.
I could see how many people could jump to conclusions about Uber after reading the original blog post. However, by headcount- it is a medium to large company at this point while at the same time has an uncertain future and still taking big bets. I could see how that could cause chaos in some or all areas of the company.
Maybe- the blog post provide one point of view into Silicon Valley culture/gender dynamics. Maybe- this culture often exists within engineering departments of elite companies (vs the business/marketing/sales side).
There are a lot of moving parts in the original post: HR department acting unprofessionally, manufactured performance reviews and awkward IM's.
I've encountered situations where new employees just didn't fit in well with their coworkers, for a variety of reasons. They typically don't last long as employees. Usually a year or less.
Well, insofar as you present an alternative reality wherein Uber didn't do anything exceptional (by the standards of their peers), you're defending Uber.
And then "I've encountered situations where new employees just didn't fit in well with their coworkers".
If the engineer's claims are true, what happened to her and to others has nothing whatsoever to do with culture fit.
It wasn't posted anonymously. It's a blog post from a well-regarded female engineer with a lot to lose (her career, and possible financial penalties) if her claims turn out to be made up. The basic atmosphere she describes has been corroborated by other former Uber engineers. And a number of prominent female engineers at other companies have reported near-identical experiences in their own careers.
If I was a betting man, I'd put a lot of money on her claims being born out by any even-handed investigation (though, as other people here have commented, Uber's investigation is unlikely to be particularly neutral).
Additionally, nobody on HN is under any obligation to assume that anyone is innocent until proven guilty — that's up to the (criminal) courts.
But you still don't know.
Holder has advocated for Uber in the past, we know he has a relationship with upper management already, which suggests it may not be a very impartial investigation.
He's been in an advisory position to Uber since at least mid 2016. From July:
> In one of the widest national efforts that Eric Holder Jr. has undertaken for a client since rejoining Covington & Burling last year, the former U.S. attorney general has written to lawmakers in three states on behalf of Uber Technologies Inc., urging them not to mandate fingerprinting for driver background checks. [1]
> Holder's firm advises the company on safety matters and Uber asked him to write the letter, according to company spokesman Craig Ewer. [2]
I hate to be negative and rude but I don't think this is going to generate the best outcome. What if Holder is just their go-to big name to get... political problems solved, and they just consider this to be just another pesky political problem?
The article mentions Holder's firm, and they mention that the firm did an investigation into Airbnb, but they don't mention the previous relationship of that firm to Uber. This seems like relevant info for such a story and makes me wonder if the omission is intentional.
[1] http://www.law.com/sites/almstaff/2016/06/16/eric-holder-adv...
[2] http://bigstory.ap.org/article/01685274cc944196af9016ad0a875...
reply