The little yellow box that’s made thousands of operations safer (mosaicscience.com)
I dislike this title and article.

The article itself has 786 words across 9 paragraphs before the titular device is mentioned. Finally, after another two paragraphs, it's identified as a pulse oximeter.

The title is clickbait - I would suggest "Pulse oximeter saves hundreds of lives by monitoring blood oxygen levels". Or better yet, some actual statistics.

It's not even a little yellow box now. Fairly recently they are now battery powered tiny clips over your finger with a built in display just big enough to show pulse and oxygen levels.

Apparently they are cheap enough and so easy to use that nurses are buying their own and carrying them around along with their stethoscopes.

The only concern, like with stethoscopes, is they are likely to be the dirtiest instruments in the room and they are so quick and easy to clip on a finger it's easy to forget to wipe them down before and after each use.

To try to cut down on this germ vector, they also make a disposable version of the sensor that goes on your finger that can be left with each patient instead of traveling with the monitor.

I see nurses using the tiny battery-powered versions quite a bit now. Sometimes they even have colour-coded cases.

They seem like a great addition to the toolkit and they're so quick to use that they don't get left behind like more complicated tools would.

For example: https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-SM-165-Finger...

tl;dr: It's a pulse oximeter.

Thank you.

I know many people like them. But, I can't fucking stand long form. I don't care were someone grew up, or what the fuck their mother does, or how you've decided to shape and construct a "story". Just tell me the fact and let me move on without wasting my time on your fluff.

I agree. All this does is make me uninterested in reading the article. The 786 words of exposition were unnecessary. Maybe this Reader's Digest format appeals to some, but I prefer substance from scientific articles.

