The article itself has 786 words across 9 paragraphs before the titular device is mentioned. Finally, after another two paragraphs, it's identified as a pulse oximeter.
The title is clickbait - I would suggest "Pulse oximeter saves hundreds of lives by monitoring blood oxygen levels". Or better yet, some actual statistics.
reply
Apparently they are cheap enough and so easy to use that nurses are buying their own and carrying them around along with their stethoscopes.
The only concern, like with stethoscopes, is they are likely to be the dirtiest instruments in the room and they are so quick and easy to clip on a finger it's easy to forget to wipe them down before and after each use.
To try to cut down on this germ vector, they also make a disposable version of the sensor that goes on your finger that can be left with each patient instead of traveling with the monitor.
They seem like a great addition to the toolkit and they're so quick to use that they don't get left behind like more complicated tools would.
I know many people like them. But, I can't fucking stand long form. I don't care were someone grew up, or what the fuck their mother does, or how you've decided to shape and construct a "story". Just tell me the fact and let me move on without wasting my time on your fluff.
The article itself has 786 words across 9 paragraphs before the titular device is mentioned. Finally, after another two paragraphs, it's identified as a pulse oximeter.
The title is clickbait - I would suggest "Pulse oximeter saves hundreds of lives by monitoring blood oxygen levels". Or better yet, some actual statistics.
reply