20th Century Fox Gives Real Apology for a Fake News Campaign
2 points
by
stephenhuey
32 minutes ago
|
1 comment
stephenhuey
27 minutes ago
A neighborhood paper here in Houston called The Leader was hit hard by a fake news campaign and in the following article McElvy who runs the paper shared details on what it was like fielding tons of angry phone calls:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/craigsilverman/hollywood-funded-fak...
