C++ on Embedded Systems
(
bitbashing.io
)
12 points
by
ingve
1 hour ago
zwieback
15 minutes ago
Nice article! I was doing C++ for device drivers in the early 90s and my advice back then was more or less the same. Open source toolchains didn't really exist back then, at least on the PC, so some stuff was harder to achieve.
