I'd vote for https://riot.im/ instead.
If you're using WiFi, there's no "phone" anything involved.
Or at least, I don't get why there would need to be.
Signal client is open source though, so maybe this is easy to work around.
I had to sadly switch back to whats app because voice and video quality are stellar.
From what I've done so far I imagine it's quite difficult to remove dependency on Google Play Services and I've been wondering, which alternatives exist and what's the rationale behind completely removing dependence on Google Play Services? With Lineage OS I've been able to restrict most permissions besides storage so is there any need to remove it?
https://f-droid.org/
It is not enough to make the system distributed, you need to exploit the fact that different parts of the network are controlled by different parties to build self-enforcing protocols that ensure anonymity.
For comparison, see how bitcoin is just distributed and zerocoin is anonymous. Gnutella is just distributed and FreeNet is anonymous.
If we had to choose between them, I'd take Matrix in a heartbeat, but I just let them co-exist.
https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Server
It's sure become fashionable to hate on Signal/OWS. The price of actually successfully bringing good encryption mainstream?
Edit: The comment I replied to originally included a question on whether Signals server is even open source.
Sorry about that, I had looked it up just a second after I posted and then removed that line.
> hate on Signal/OWS
I don't mean to hate on them, just their stance on getting away from Google, using F-Droid, federating their service and many other things has been more than a bit of a mess or disappointment. I'm glad they finally made a step in the right direction and I hope this will continue.
https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Android/issues/127#...
https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Android/issues/281#...
