Signal can now be used without Google Play Services (github.com)
129 points by marco1 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





This is great news. Is there sufficient interest in making a secure dumb phone ? If it's cheap enough, I think some people may be interested. The rough design for the phone should be something like this: It should not be a real phone. i.e., No baseband or actual cellular connection. It should work only over wifi (ath9k maybe?), and have provisions for always-on TOR/VPN. The rest of the hardware and software should be derived as some combination of Neo900, Replicant and copperheadOS

Next problem: Signal will not work without a phone number...

I'd vote for https://riot.im/ instead.

Couldn't the phone somehow "pretend" to have a phone number?

I think it needs the phone number for verification. The phone number is the identity in Signal (and a lot of other apps these days).

Verification of what, to whom/what?

If you're using WiFi, there's no "phone" anything involved.

Or at least, I don't get why there would need to be.

It's not a technical limitation, just a design decision. Everyone on Signal's network is known by their phone numbers. You cannot pick a username, as such. The phone number is the username.


Your messages still go through OWS servers. I believe signal routes messages via phone #.

Signal client is open source though, so maybe this is easy to work around.


I'd buy that. I'd go further and say a dumb phone that doesn't allow complex apps would be fine with me too. It has built in apps for a set of open protocols like the web, email, matrix/irc, vcard, ical etc. Updates these apps, but that's all you get. Pushing security on top of the Android ecosystem seems like a lost cause and building something with app ecosystem parity is a pipe dream it seems.

Why not an iPod?

Has anyone tried Signal's voice calling? The overall voice quality is very poor and the voice volume is extremely low. And call me stupid, but I could not even find the video call button in signal (on android).

I had to sadly switch back to whats app because voice and video quality are stellar.

I've recently been attempting to gradually liberate my data from reliance on Google's services, not just for being more privacy conscious but by a means of exploring new services offered by other companies/developers and to decentralise my data. I've started this process by installing Lineage OS on my OPX device and selected the bare-minimum of Google Services - Google Play Store/Services.

From what I've done so far I imagine it's quite difficult to remove dependency on Google Play Services and I've been wondering, which alternatives exist and what's the rationale behind completely removing dependence on Google Play Services? With Lineage OS I've been able to restrict most permissions besides storage so is there any need to remove it?

> I've been wondering, which alternatives exist

https://f-droid.org/

Finally, all the 10 people who were waiting for this can use Signal.

Google Play Services was a hard dependency. People complained about it all the time and asked to remove it. Now they have finally done what users have asked for, and what is the reaction? "Who the heck needs this?" Well, that's how it always is.

Both your comment and the parent comment can be valid at the same time.

True, but still I like this kind of resistance ;)

Won't this just drain the battery very quickly?

I still like Matrix' federated first approach to the server over Signal's, but this is a welcome change. Now we just need an F-droid build (official repo or built by the F-droid team).

Here's their stance on federation: https://whispersystems.org/blog/the-ecosystem-is-moving/

They're pretty critical of XMPP but aren't there direct counter examples to it, like Conversations https://conversations.im for one.

The problem with federated approach is that it leaks metadata. When you take centralized system apart and expose internal communications to the Internet, you reduce anonymity. Extreme case is when everyone uses his own homeserver and information on who calls who and when is completely exposed.

It is not enough to make the system distributed, you need to exploit the fact that different parts of the network are controlled by different parties to build self-enforcing protocols that ensure anonymity.

For comparison, see how bitcoin is just distributed and zerocoin is anonymous. Gnutella is just distributed and FreeNet is anonymous.

I honestly don't see Signal and Matrix as competitors. I guess Signal is trying to position themselves as a chat service, but I see it more as a replacement for SMS, whereas Matrix I see as more replacing IRC and instant messenger products.

If we had to choose between them, I'd take Matrix in a heartbeat, but I just let them co-exist.

You might check out Conversations too (https://conversations.im/), it's a federated XMPP (with some really clever extensions) based approach that uses the signal protocol.

Yes it is:

https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Server

It's sure become fashionable to hate on Signal/OWS. The price of actually successfully bringing good encryption mainstream?

Edit: The comment I replied to originally included a question on whether Signals server is even open source.

You can host a server, but you can't talk with people on the official Signal server or any other Signal server, as far as I am aware. This is not federated, just allowing of other isolated centralized clusters.

Signal is not mainstream. And you can't verify that Whatsapp/Allo have implemented the whisper protocol the way they claim to. We are being asked to "just trust them".

> The comment I replied to originally included a question on whether Signals server is even open source.

Sorry about that, I had looked it up just a second after I posted and then removed that line.

> hate on Signal/OWS

I don't mean to hate on them, just their stance on getting away from Google, using F-Droid, federating their service and many other things has been more than a bit of a mess or disappointment. I'm glad they finally made a step in the right direction and I hope this will continue.

I use it, but feel like XMPP is dated and complicated. All the extensions and whatnot are awkward to get setup and you can't make assumptions about how well they're implemented or built on the server you're on or communicating with. I intend to move to matrix/riot when it gets more stable. Things like video are second class citizens on XMPP too and the desktop apps are painful in my experience.

I definitely wouldn't suggest it for video, but I've never had an interest in video conferencing in general. Extensions are pretty straight forward in my experience - either your server supports them or it doesn't, but most of the time they only impact client-to-server in this case rather than server-to-server.

What does this mean for an official Fdroid option?

Requiring Google Play Services is not the main reason Signal hasn't been on F-Droid; you can read Moxie's thoughts on the subject in these comments (and in other places):

https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Android/issues/127#...

https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Android/issues/281#...

If I really wanted a phone that was clean, It would probably not be attached to a google account. This is where signal would really shine anyway.

