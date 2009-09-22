Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
All I Possess (allipossess.com)
32 points by thmpp 1 hour ago | 15 comments





Photographing your keys [0,1] is a bad idea [2,3].

[0] https://allipossess.com/products/key-ring

[1] https://allipossess.com/products/lock

[2] https://hackaday.com/2009/09/22/photographic-key-duplication...

[3] https://keysduplicated.com/

reply


I was happy to see cleaning supplies, tools, and cooking gadgets. Every time someone posts one of those 'I only own 12 things' posts, that's the first thing I think about/look for.

Oh, you just spilled a drink? Better call a cleaning lady because you don't even own paper towels.

Time to a cook a meal? Nope, can't. Better just eat out instead.

Something is broken? No duct tape, can't go over my 12 item limit, throw out the broken thing and buy a new one.

It all seems so impractical while also oozing of privilege. Must be nice to not have to repair anything or ever cook for yourself.

reply


There was a much more extreme work along the same lines by Michael Landy where he destroyed all his possessions Over a two week period.

reply


Bold move showing all his keys like that.

reply


Wow, I own even less stuff than this guy. When I started being a digital nomad, I was able to fit all of my worldly possessions in half a suitcase and one laptop bag...

reply


White things on white background, supported by shopify... sublime.

reply


Seeing this I realize I own a lot more than I thought. I also realize there are several things I would not put publicly on the web.

I don't get art I guess.

reply


Art... or the most meticulous documentation of possessions for renters insurance coverage?

reply


Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I didn't see a computer anywhere. I guess he has a friend uploading the images or he uses a public computer?

reply


You're wrong: https://allipossess.com/products/macbook

He does, however, only seem to possess one pair of boxer shorts.

reply


https://allipossess.com/products/boxer-shorts-white

It says '1 of 10', so presumably they're all the same.

reply


a book, with some strikingly similar ideas: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gospel_According_to_Larry

reply


I was looking for this. I read it over a decade ago in middle school immediately thought "is this Larry?"

reply


Mostly impressed by the Two Meter Long Sweater

reply


Maintenance might be a bit difficult...

reply




