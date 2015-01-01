Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What unread books can teach us (2015) (theguardian.com)
I instituted a 90 day rule which was buying something started a clock that I had to use it within 90 days. It is a silly rule but it helped cut down on what I saw as a problem of buying things I conceptually liked the idea of using but for which time would not allow.

The result is having unopened specialized integrated circuits from a manufacturer that no longer exists :-(. The same thing with books, I had accumulated probably 20 or 30 books which I wanted to read but never seem to have the time. So now when I buy a book I set the timer for when it must be read or used and that has both saved me money and cut down on my stress.

The stress comes from looking at a book I own, and have owned for a while, but haven't read so I don't really know if it is worth keeping!

