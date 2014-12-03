A sort of paranoid fear of distorting my subsequent readings of a book has always made me hesitate marking them directly--a second reading is often a chance to catch subtitles you missed the first time around--I've always feared that having my annotations screaming at me while reading would render finding these subtitles impossible, those slippery nuggets making their escape under rivers of pen ink.
Ultimately, I couldn't deny myself the inherent use-value of direct annotation--so it won out over my fear. Yes, it's true that my annotations will perhaps make me miss things I otherwise might've noticed on a second read, but they'll also remind me of ideas I'd previously had which might've otherwise been lost to time, or are more difficult to parse out and re-associate with a given piece of text using the other methods.
So I accede to the wisdom of DFW, a great lot of famous scribblers, and Tim Parks; I read with pen in hand and ink on page.
