Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nim Language Draws from Best of Python, Rust, Go, and Lisp (infoworld.com)
23 points by vasili111 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I don't see the appeal of Nim. We have the choice of C++14, Rust and Go for well supported robust languages with different focuses. C++14 has the best execution performance, Rust is the most safe and it seems likely go tries to be the simplest. What does Nim do better than any of these?

Presuming it does do anything better than those learning Nim is hard because the examples are stale and the documentation lacking. I don't mean just the official docs, which might be great, but where are all the answers on SO and community made books or tutorials.

reply


>I don't see the appeal of Nim. We have the choice of C++14, Rust and Go for well supported robust languages with different focuses. C++14 has the best execution performance, Rust is the most safe and it seems likely go tries to be the simplest. What does Nim do better than any of these?

Well, C++ is bloated and with tons of tricky parts, Rust has lots of ceremony and head-scratching to fit your programs into its "lifetimes" model, and Go is lacking expressive power and has several bad decisions baked in (possible forever).

reply


C++ and Rust don't have garbage collection, Go's type system is very simplistic. Obviously, depending on what you do, this can be either an advantage or a disadvantage. My point is that there are clear differentiating factors.

The closest competitor for Nim is probably D, not any of the languages you name.

reply


Nim is trying to be a better Python I believe.

reply


I have been following Nim and Racket and it really looks like Racket has been gaining more and more momentum.

Really it is a Win/Win both do great things that might be able to fix some of the weakness of Python.

reply


The problem I have with Nim is that it misses the simplicity of Go and the extra safety at high performance of Rust. At least I, personally don't see the need for a middle-of-the-road language.

I wish them however the best of luck. Compiling down to C means being able to leverage a lot of mature tools, and if they manage to simplify a lot of the language they may rival Go for projects when you need high performance but desire to retain high productivity regardless of how big and diverse your dev team is.

reply


If Nim continues at the same pace, it may displace Python.

It is "as fun as" Python to start with, it has the knobs that made python popular in many niches. It has official JS, C, C++ and Objective-C backends (with perfectly compatible and natively fast FFI in each case). It compiles down to small, efficient executables like Go does.

It has some of the best metaprogramming facilities (in a non-lisp language), which makes it possible to introduce "source native" notation for e.g. XML and JSON.

It also has an LLVM backend, though it is not yet complete.

Nim is a big and complicated language, but so is Python. The size of a language itself is not a problem, as Python shows. Unlike C++, you don't have to be familiar with every small metaclass/descriptor/base-class-lookup issue to use the language. I believe Nim shares Python's "it's ok to ignore the details until you need them" feature.

reply


Perhaps it would be more informative to speculate on the reasons why Python would be displaced by any new language, rather than why any given language might displace Python.

reply


>The problem I have with Nim is that it misses the simplicity of Go and the extra safety at high performance of Rust. At least I, personally don't see the need for a middle-of-the-road language.

I'd very much like a more expressive and better designed than Go language, without the ceremony and straight-jacket of Rust.

That could be D or Nim or some schemes, for example, but I also want a community and tooling.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: