Presuming it does do anything better than those learning Nim is hard because the examples are stale and the documentation lacking. I don't mean just the official docs, which might be great, but where are all the answers on SO and community made books or tutorials.
reply
Well, C++ is bloated and with tons of tricky parts, Rust has lots of ceremony and head-scratching to fit your programs into its "lifetimes" model, and Go is lacking expressive power and has several bad decisions baked in (possible forever).
The closest competitor for Nim is probably D, not any of the languages you name.
Really it is a Win/Win both do great things that might be able to fix some of the weakness of Python.
I wish them however the best of luck. Compiling down to C means being able to leverage a lot of mature tools, and if they manage to simplify a lot of the language they may rival Go for projects when you need high performance but desire to retain high productivity regardless of how big and diverse your dev team is.
It is "as fun as" Python to start with, it has the knobs that made python popular in many niches. It has official JS, C, C++ and Objective-C backends (with perfectly compatible and natively fast FFI in each case). It compiles down to small, efficient executables like Go does.
It has some of the best metaprogramming facilities (in a non-lisp language), which makes it possible to introduce "source native" notation for e.g. XML and JSON.
It also has an LLVM backend, though it is not yet complete.
Nim is a big and complicated language, but so is Python. The size of a language itself is not a problem, as Python shows. Unlike C++, you don't have to be familiar with every small metaclass/descriptor/base-class-lookup issue to use the language. I believe Nim shares Python's "it's ok to ignore the details until you need them" feature.
I'd very much like a more expressive and better designed than Go language, without the ceremony and straight-jacket of Rust.
That could be D or Nim or some schemes, for example, but I also want a community and tooling.
Presuming it does do anything better than those learning Nim is hard because the examples are stale and the documentation lacking. I don't mean just the official docs, which might be great, but where are all the answers on SO and community made books or tutorials.
reply