NZ court rules Kim Dotcom can be extradited to U.S. for alleged fraud
reuters.com
17 points
by
djsumdog
1 hour ago
4 comments
mi100hael
7 minutes ago
What's "flawed" is a legal system that allowed a foreign country to order a raid and subsequently ordered extradition of man who never set foot in that foreign country as a part of any illegal activity.
rhino369
0 minutes ago
That doesn't make sense. Someone sending a bomb in the mail can't be extradited?
mayrosedgdotcom
2 minutes ago
Seems like such an obvious lesson over and over again across many different situations: don't flaunt the wealth. Instead be humble and reinvest everything
lisper
15 minutes ago
Dupe:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13685238
