NZ court rules Kim Dotcom can be extradited to U.S. for alleged fraud (reuters.com)
17 points by djsumdog 1 hour ago





What's "flawed" is a legal system that allowed a foreign country to order a raid and subsequently ordered extradition of man who never set foot in that foreign country as a part of any illegal activity.

That doesn't make sense. Someone sending a bomb in the mail can't be extradited?

Seems like such an obvious lesson over and over again across many different situations: don't flaunt the wealth. Instead be humble and reinvest everything

Dupe: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13685238

