It's almost eerie how effectively talking with confidence works. It's so effective that when you complain about these charlatans, YOU look like an asshole, even when you are completely factual. It's sad but fascinating at the same time.
When you have a dominant group of people that share an attribute, I think anchoring and other cognitive biases will always play an influential role.
> Seen it many times.
Not sure if being intentionally humorous here, but I think it's funny regardless!
Secondly, are you only talking about the US because you're American? Because there are plenty of other countries in this world, and it's true in all of them.
for hundreds of thousands of years having your tribe represented by a confident male (selected from the majority of the tribe) was beneficial (at least we can conclude that now based on the survivor bias principle) We are still those cave men to a high degree. Just with smartphones. The point of civilization development is to reign in cave man behavior inside and among us. Seems that it takes time.
My counter to that is Theranos.
See "Assholes, a Theory" (2014). Despite the title, this is a serious book and well worth reading.
[1] https://www.amazon.com/Assholes-Theory-Aaron-James/dp/080417...
From the link:
The Peter principle is a concept in management theory formulated by Laurence J. Peter and published in 1969. It states that the selection of a candidate for a position is based on the candidate's performance in their current role, rather than on abilities relevant to the intended role. Thus, employees only stop being promoted once they can no longer perform effectively, and "managers rise to the level of their incompetence."
I do, however, have some very solid skills and have deployed them repeatedly at the handful of companies I have worked at in the past.
My main concern is knowing that down the road I'm probably going to get "stuck" in my career when I'm not interested in moving up and running a team. It seems like a trend lately to praise the IC and promise them the moon and stars, but I think this is mostly lip service to keep them around.
It has to look natural for it to be effective. This requires a lot of art.
Disclaimer: pure speculation ;)
I have often been praised for my charisma and my confidence, but therein lies the problem: because I cannot allow dysfunction to perpetuate, I sometimes butt into situations where it is not my business, or I act impulsively because something must be done. But this problem can also be compounded because the people around me who cede leadership for the sake of ensuring action can sometimes get absorbed into my confidence and charisma, believing my conviction to be equivalent to the validity of my decisions, and thus enabling poor decisions that may as well turn out to be worse than no decisions.
I see where these problems with incompetent leaders arise even when they are not intentional. At best, one can hope that these leaders are capable of recognizing and humbly accepting their own limitations.
You can provide leadership without being a manager. In your case, it sounds like a team could benefit from your past experiences. You could easily mentor and teach others, and provide guidance for projects. That doesn't necessarily require performing traditional "management" functions.
It would all hinge on what your corporate culture supports and expects from people in charge.
So the dumber you are, the easier it is to make a decision, which are needed in leadership.
Dumber people can't grasp all the variables involved in the decision making, so things look more black and white to them.
But smart people do grasp all the nuances and complexity involved. And their eyes can distinguish all 50 shades of gray or whatever, and thus they can't speak with uncertainly.
Best leader would be one who can grasp all of the variables, make a decision, and speak about it while hiding the feeling of uncertainty.
And this is why so many politicians are liars... They are not dumb. But they just get better at hiding and lying about true intentions...
We just can't win...
"employees only stop being promoted once they can no longer perform effectively"... that's at the "Leader" level for so many.
For example, it could be that growing up tall gives you more confidence (because you are better at sports all the time), and more confidence makes it easier to rise in corporate leadership. But we don't know for sure until we study it more.
Some women have these traits too, so discriminating by sex isn't the answer.
It shows a correlation in confidence displayed to gender, but social conditioning of either confidence display or confidence interpretation are as good an explanation as any innate differences. It's even supported by some research, so it's actually a stronger hypothesis than yours.
