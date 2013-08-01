Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Because talking with confidence will go 90% of the way to convincing people that you know what you're talking about. So often I've worked with assholes who talk with such confidence that most people won't bother filtering the garbage coming from their mouths. They just believe it.

It's almost eerie how effectively talking with confidence works. It's so effective that when you complain about these charlatans, YOU look like an asshole, even when you are completely factual. It's sad but fascinating at the same time.

At the risk of being divisive, this will generally only work if you're white, if you're a minority or a woman, there's way more pushback on all those things, even when you're right. Seen it many times.

Perhaps a more accurate characterization instead of specifically being white, having an <attribute> of the dominant category of people in a culture (I'm using the word culture broadly, there are cases in which I do not think white males are the dominant nor revered category).

When you have a dominant group of people that share an attribute, I think anchoring and other cognitive biases will always play an influential role.

> Seen it many times.

Not sure if being intentionally humorous here, but I think it's funny regardless!

First off, this is false. I've seen plenty of races and women succeed unworthily because they talk with extreme confidence.

Secondly, are you only talking about the US because you're American? Because there are plenty of other countries in this world, and it's true in all of them.

>if you're a minority or a woman

for hundreds of thousands of years having your tribe represented by a confident male (selected from the majority of the tribe) was beneficial (at least we can conclude that now based on the survivor bias principle) We are still those cave men to a high degree. Just with smartphones. The point of civilization development is to reign in cave man behavior inside and among us. Seems that it takes time.

if you're a minority or a woman, there's way more pushback on all those things

My counter to that is Theranos.

you should meet Holmes the Father, Kissinger, Mattis, Schultz, Draper - and see who among them is a minority or a woman :)

Summary: "We commonly misinterpret displays of confidence as a sign of competence".

See "Assholes, a Theory" (2014). Despite the title, this is a serious book and well worth reading.

[1] https://www.amazon.com/Assholes-Theory-Aaron-James/dp/080417...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_principle

From the link:

The Peter principle is a concept in management theory formulated by Laurence J. Peter and published in 1969. It states that the selection of a candidate for a position is based on the candidate's performance in their current role, rather than on abilities relevant to the intended role. Thus, employees only stop being promoted once they can no longer perform effectively, and "managers rise to the level of their incompetence."

I don't think you read the article.

I have a confession to make - I'm not a particularly good leader. I don't like managing people, and I'm not terribly interested in learning how to do this. I have seen good managers in action, and have been under a few on occasion; I am not one of these people.

I do, however, have some very solid skills and have deployed them repeatedly at the handful of companies I have worked at in the past.

My main concern is knowing that down the road I'm probably going to get "stuck" in my career when I'm not interested in moving up and running a team. It seems like a trend lately to praise the IC and promise them the moon and stars, but I think this is mostly lip service to keep them around.

I'm fairly sure the idea of a natural leader is a myth. Just about everybody has to learn how to do it. Everyone starts out bad at it and they work and work and work until they're better, then everybody starts crowing about how natural they made it look.

It has to look natural for it to be effective. This requires a lot of art.

i don't think this is too important. The question is whether one enjoys leading and is willing and motivated to learn. The question is not whether one can learn how to do it, but instead who wants to learn how to do it. And high-performers (in my experience) have a higher motivation to learn (they don't have magic superpowers, at least most ;) ), so i would guess they are better at leading because they care more about learning to lead. I think "natural leaders" just enjoy leading and have been practicing it since kindergarten.

Disclaimer: pure speculation ;)

I would say I'm a natural leader. I am constantly scanning for order and when I see chaos, I am forced to take charge. Otherwise if I recognize competent decision-making, I am content to observe and go along. I cannot help it, as this is a compulsion, and it has been a part of my personality for as long as I can remember.

I have often been praised for my charisma and my confidence, but therein lies the problem: because I cannot allow dysfunction to perpetuate, I sometimes butt into situations where it is not my business, or I act impulsively because something must be done. But this problem can also be compounded because the people around me who cede leadership for the sake of ensuring action can sometimes get absorbed into my confidence and charisma, believing my conviction to be equivalent to the validity of my decisions, and thus enabling poor decisions that may as well turn out to be worse than no decisions.

I see where these problems with incompetent leaders arise even when they are not intentional. At best, one can hope that these leaders are capable of recognizing and humbly accepting their own limitations.

I feel like the terms leadership and management are often used interchangeability in business, but they aren't the same thing.

You can provide leadership without being a manager. In your case, it sounds like a team could benefit from your past experiences. You could easily mentor and teach others, and provide guidance for projects. That doesn't necessarily require performing traditional "management" functions.

It would all hinge on what your corporate culture supports and expects from people in charge.

It's more likely you will get stuck under incompetent leadership, as your understanding of how to run a team increases, and eventually you'll be so frustrated, you'll agree to be the manager.

I am a good leader, trained by a father who--I kid you not--had his children up before dawn to listen to the same motivational/management how-to tapes he listened to. Only, perhaps because of this, I have no interest in a management gig, mainly because (money aside) I'd rather be coding/writing/producing, and doing it well, than overseeing the production of others. And I've moved to larger companies as a producer because I also had successful managment experience at smaller orgs. But now I'm topped out--and to not accept the next level is a career DNR. I'm demonstrably good, but am I 3x salary better than a replacement? Good luck making that case. Meet the new boss...

Also, decision making often works good if you don't know or care about the implications of your decisions.

So the dumber you are, the easier it is to make a decision, which are needed in leadership.

Thing is when you are dealing with so many uncertainties, you can't speak with certainty.

Dumber people can't grasp all the variables involved in the decision making, so things look more black and white to them.

But smart people do grasp all the nuances and complexity involved. And their eyes can distinguish all 50 shades of gray or whatever, and thus they can't speak with uncertainly.

Best leader would be one who can grasp all of the variables, make a decision, and speak about it while hiding the feeling of uncertainty.

And this is why so many politicians are liars... They are not dumb. But they just get better at hiding and lying about true intentions...

We just can't win...

It's because of the "Peter principle" - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_principle

"employees only stop being promoted once they can no longer perform effectively"... that's at the "Leader" level for so many.

Research shows a very strong correlation between mere height and who ends up at the very height of corporate leadership. It's an ape thing, not a competence thing.

That is one of those "correlation is not causation" things. You need to dig deeper to find the actual causation. One of the best CEOs I've known was quite short.

For example, it could be that growing up tall gives you more confidence (because you are better at sports all the time), and more confidence makes it easier to rise in corporate leadership. But we don't know for sure until we study it more.

Article does not present and solutions to picking a good leader and avoiding the issues mentioned in the article. Unless the advice is "only elect female leaders" - which also seems broken.

How about avoiding those with personality traits which the article says make incompetent people look competent: psychopaths, narcissists, risk seekers,the over-confident, the arrogant, the manipulative, etc.?

Some women have these traits too, so discriminating by sex isn't the answer.

Is "leadership" pure ideology?

I think leadership gets tagged with buzzwords like 'vision' and 'synergy' and gets made to look idealistic, but the skill of motivating people to work towards a shared goal is a very tangible concept.

Because "to lead" is their only scope. and since the number of seats is limited, its not about gender. Some men are just more equal.

The more I read about this sort of thing (and read comments on these articles), the more I'm told that there are, in fact, innate gender differences, and the PC crowd is censoring important discussions. I'm starting to believe it, and I think that this article is an excellent example of the sort of politically-incorrect research we need to pay attention to.

This article doesn't even begin to posit "innate gender differences"

It shows a correlation in confidence displayed to gender, but social conditioning of either confidence display or confidence interpretation are as good an explanation as any innate differences. It's even supported by some research, so it's actually a stronger hypothesis than yours.

