Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
So long, Stack Overflow (sklivvz.com)
10 points by sklivvz1971 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





That's a nice story arc. Thanks for your help building Stack Overflow. It's helped me manymanymany times as a programmer :)

Best of luck on your future endeavors!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: