Ask HN: How do you become a video game Dev Ops engineer?

I noticed this job listing for the video game company Guerrilla Games (they have a PS4 game coming out soon): https://www.guerrilla-games.com/join/devops-engineer I know of Dev Ops for web development, but video games? What online/Github resources are there for learning how to do video game Dev Ops? I'm interesting in the open source tooling they use, although I'm betting most video game studios are probably using in-house proprietary tooling for most of their Dev Ops. Anyone here a Dev Ops for a video game company? What's it like, and what do you do? Were you a game developer with C++/C# skills before and just went into Dev Ops?