If you were asked to solve the 'fake news' problem, how would you solve it?
I am working on a new idea Shrimp ( domain shri.mp), and our mission is to fix the fake news problem.

We have nailed down the user experience in three directions. I would love your thoughts on these three ideas - 1)Build a secure browser so that it can work across the web and mobile devices which will automatically sync up with an online database of all the fake news articles, so whenever someone clicks on a link, he will be alerted. We initially built a Chrome extension and decided to scale it up using Firefox source code.

2)Develop a software like an antivirus which scans every link that you receive through social media especially via messengers such as WhatsApp and Fb where they spread the fake news. There is also a synergy that I see using existing networks such as Reddit or Jelly user's to vote down the new articles which are fake and not just sending out patches or updates.

3)Build a rating system for journalists where we can rate the authenticity of articles based on that like NY times will embed our code just like how they do for like button - it will act like a trust score.

Do let me know your thoughts :)






"How do you 'solve' fake news?" is a question fraught with peril.

What does "solve" mean?

What does "fake news" mean?

Is it possible that opinions may vary on what these two things mean?

On these points, reasonable people of good will can have differing points of view.

In my more cynical moments, however, I hear the echoes of the beginnings of the war on drugs. Except far more frightening -- because this is a war on thinking. By people who sincerely think they are doing a noble act.

If you want to do something about the problem, cut demand. Make smarter readers.

I believe one of the hardest elements here is to battle with the incentives of those that publish such news. In effect a "crowd" based approach could help to distinguish signal from noise, that said, fake-new publishers will inevitably use bot-nets to counter act any crowd-based check.

Aside from human curation by a trusted group - which is extremely expensive - the only solution I can think of is a share-profit system to be implemented in already trusted news services and brands, so that more people can monetize their news articles. That way, you can use existing journalists to validate all news, and their brand to distribute, while providing incentives to niche-authors.

Any technological solution like the ones you are describing 1-3 can be attacked.

