If you were asked to solve the 'fake news' problem, how would you solve it?

I am working on a new idea Shrimp ( domain shri.mp), and our mission is to fix the fake news problem. We have nailed down the user experience in three directions. I would love your thoughts on these three ideas - 1)Build a secure browser so that it can work across the web and mobile devices which will automatically sync up with an online database of all the fake news articles, so whenever someone clicks on a link, he will be alerted. We initially built a Chrome extension and decided to scale it up using Firefox source code. 2)Develop a software like an antivirus which scans every link that you receive through social media especially via messengers such as WhatsApp and Fb where they spread the fake news. There is also a synergy that I see using existing networks such as Reddit or Jelly user's to vote down the new articles which are fake and not just sending out patches or updates. 3)Build a rating system for journalists where we can rate the authenticity of articles based on that like NY times will embed our code just like how they do for like button - it will act like a trust score. Do let me know your thoughts :)