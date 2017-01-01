Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
WhatsApp is rolling out its own version of Snapchat (and Instagram) Stories
(
recode.net
)
16 points
by
vengefulduck
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
ramshanker
26 minutes ago
Having to open one app is in general better than opening two. One of my favorite use of whatsapp is as a Notes App. I have just created a group with only me as member and dump all my notes / to-do in there. Delete when no longer required. No need to have another app for another purpose. It serves well.
reply
glomph
15 minutes ago
Eh. Bloat is a real consideration especially for apps that I already have to give permission to run in the background (such as messaging apps).
reply
wopwopwop
5 minutes ago
uh-oh. Bloat alert.
reply
mikeycgto
30 minutes ago
Will be very interesting if they pair this feature with end-to-end encryption!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply