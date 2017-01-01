Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WhatsApp is rolling out its own version of Snapchat (and Instagram) Stories (recode.net)
16 points by vengefulduck 50 minutes ago | 4 comments





Having to open one app is in general better than opening two. One of my favorite use of whatsapp is as a Notes App. I have just created a group with only me as member and dump all my notes / to-do in there. Delete when no longer required. No need to have another app for another purpose. It serves well.

Eh. Bloat is a real consideration especially for apps that I already have to give permission to run in the background (such as messaging apps).

uh-oh. Bloat alert.

Will be very interesting if they pair this feature with end-to-end encryption!

