Cross-Site Request Forgery is dead (scotthelme.co.uk)
The "SameSite" cookie parameter is only supported in Chrome, but you can vote for it in other browsers' issue trackers.

Firefox has an open bug https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=795346

Microsoft does, too https://wpdev.uservoice.com/forums/257854-microsoft-edge-dev...

And so does WebKit https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=159464 WebKit allows voting, too, by filing duplicate issues in Apple's private "radar" issue tracker.

Which is to say, the WebKit bug is already filed in Radar as rdar://problem/27196358

Apple has said publicly that if you want to "vote" for a given Radar issue, you should file duplicates for that Radar. (I find that weird, but that's the way they do it.) To do that, go here: https://bugreport.apple.com/

You can copy and paste the data from OpenRadar, a community tool where people share Radar issues that they want people to be able to search for and/or duplicate. https://openradar.appspot.com/radar?id=4963174633701376

Be sure to mention in the bug description that you're filing a duplicate of rdar://problem/27196358.

Not supported on most browsers, as opposed to what the headline suggests: http://caniuse.com/#feat=same-site-cookie-attribute

depends what he means by "most". depending what source you look at, chrome has the majority market share so even if it's the only one to implement it, it still counts as "most".

Clickjacking is dead, because we have X-Frame-Options! (said no one ever).

Opt in solution is not a solution. But still useful.

XFO is a pretty solid response to "clickjacking", which is nowhere nearly as prevalent as CSRF as a result. If you can trivially mitigate a vulnerability from a single location in your code, that vulnerability doesn't have much life left in it.

And SQL injection is dead because we have prepared statements!

Yeah, the headline is certainly exaggerating quite a bit.

This is a handy defence-in-depth mechanism, somewhat like the other cookie flags (httpOnly and secure).

Once browser support gets a bit better, it would seem like a good idea to start making use of it on that basis, but I don't think I'd ever rely on it as the only form of CSRF protection on a site...

Ha, that's a broad statement. I wouldn't trust the browsers handling of the cookies. And I wouldn't trust the browsers "private" feature either... Ever heard of evercookie?

evercookie isn't relevant here.

The feature is for site owners to put additional security/trust restrictions on their cookies.

It's too bad SameSite wasn't built many, many years ago. It's good that we are moving there now. However, it'll be many years before browser adoption will allow us to make use of this.

This seems so obvious. Is that just due to hindsight? Why wasn't this implemented 3 years ago?

There's a big difference between mostly dead and all dead..

