Firefox has an open bug https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=795346
Microsoft does, too
https://wpdev.uservoice.com/forums/257854-microsoft-edge-dev...
And so does WebKit
https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=159464
WebKit allows voting, too, by filing duplicate issues in Apple's private "radar" issue tracker.
Which is to say, the WebKit bug is already filed in Radar as
rdar://problem/27196358
Apple has said publicly that if you want to "vote" for a given Radar issue, you should file duplicates for that Radar. (I find that weird, but that's the way they do it.) To do that, go here: https://bugreport.apple.com/
You can copy and paste the data from OpenRadar, a community tool where people share Radar issues that they want people to be able to search for and/or duplicate. https://openradar.appspot.com/radar?id=4963174633701376
Be sure to mention in the bug description that you're filing a duplicate of rdar://problem/27196358.
Opt in solution is not a solution. But still useful.
Yeah, the headline is certainly exaggerating quite a bit.
Once browser support gets a bit better, it would seem like a good idea to start making use of it on that basis, but I don't think I'd ever rely on it as the only form of CSRF protection on a site...
The feature is for site owners to put additional security/trust restrictions on their cookies.
