|Ask HN: What Happened to DHH's Uber Post?
4 points by cmmn_nighthawk 8 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|DHH wrote a blog post on Medium that is critical of Uber and YCombinator. The link was posted to Hacker News and received enough upvotes to get to the #2 spot.
The article sharply dropped in position (off the front page) at around the time west coast work day began.
As far as I can tell, nothing in the article violates the 'Hacker News Guidelines'.
Is there an technical explanation of why this would happen related to the algorithm? Has YCombinator offered an explanation of why something like this would happen in the past?
links--
https://medium.com/@dhh/deleting-uber-is-the-least-you-can-do-30c0601103ea
https://twitter.com/dhh/status/833701507585437700
https://twitter.com/steveklabnik/status/833697426846396416
