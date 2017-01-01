English version of the link.
This abstract at this link the journal:
"Evidence for photosensitised hydrogen production from water in the absence of precious metals, redox-mediators and co-catalysts"
http://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2017/cp/c6cp07...
has more detail than the article in terms of the process.
"The water-soluble zinc porphyrin complex Zn(TPPS)4− with TPPS = tetrakis-(4-sulfonatophenyl)porphyrin surprisingly was found to produce significant amounts of hydrogen from aqueous sulfite or amine solutions under visible-light exposure without requiring any other components such as electron relays or additional proton reduction catalysts. Although the production rates and total amounts of chemically stored fuel obtained under these conditions are still much too low to be relevant for practical applications"
Very exciting if the efficiency can be improved & the process scaled up. I wonder how low is low though -- don't have access to the article.
