Ask HN: Podcasters Community?

Hi! So, I'm working on a podcast, and I was thinking of starting a slack community for people that are working on podcasts so that we can provide support and advice, as well as have a soundboard to get opinions of how to do better from other people doing it. Is that something any of you would be interested in? Would that be useful to you? Does something like this already exist? General thoughts? Also, message me your email if you'd like to join!








