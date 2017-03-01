Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Is Cancer More Common in Men?
22 points by lc1234 44 minutes ago | 4 comments





Does anyone know how the X-inactivation thing works with the popular explanation for why women are less likely to be color-blind than men (ie: They have two copies of the gene for sensitivity to light of that wavelength, so both copies must be mutated in order to be insensitive)?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sex_linkage

> X-linked recessive traits are expressed in all heterogametics, but are only expressed in those homogametics that are homozygous for the recessive allele. For example, an X-linked recessive allele in humans causes haemophilia, which is much more common in males than females because they are hemizygous (see zygosity) and therefore express the trait when they inherit one mutant allele. In contrast, a female must inherit two mutant alleles, a less frequent event since the mutant allele is rare in the population.

They have 2 kinds of affected light sensitive cells, one with activated normal gene and one with mutated.

Although the title seems more appropriate for a ponderous meditation on a great mystery, the article is pretty concise and does cover the case for a specific mechanism. I think the HTML title ("A reason why cancer is less common in women") is better.

