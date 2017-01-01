An LCD has a totally different spectrum (broad) than an LED display (single wavelength). Cameras on the other hand always have a broad spectrum, but it varies depending on the color filters, the response curve of the pixels as well as the post processing (e.g. the demosaicing algorithm). Regarding response curve of the display: that's also something they have to calibrate for and it's not only a hardware parameter because it can be modified in software, for example by the iOS Night Shift feature.
Making this work with a single piece of hardware is hard enough and I wonder if they'll target the android market at all. My guess is they're going to release it only for iPhones because it's so homogeneous.
Also: the press release photo made me giggle, the front camera isn't even facing the object they are scanning :D
I suppose if the three screen LED wavelengths were significantly different from the three camera filter wavelengths then you could:
Illuminate with screen Red to get Rscreen.
Illuminate with screen Green to get Gscreen.
Illuminate with screen Blue to get Bscreen.
Use ambient full-spectrum light to get Rfilter, Gfilter, and Bfilter.
Then you'd have 6 points on the spectrum.
I'm not sure how their inverse algorithm could work, but I have a feeling it should be possible to get more than three points of the spectrum by displaying multiple light patterns.
Regarding full-spectrum ambient light: they can't use it at all because they have to subtract it from the images. You can only recover spectral information from the light you control. At least that's what I'm thinking right now.
Spectrometers generally produce a single spectrum from a light source.
A hyperspectral imager produces a spectrum for each pixel in the image. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperspectral_imaging
Like with a grating I can see how you can obtain a spectral pattern for many wavelengths, but with a bayer array, surely you can only distinguish R, G, B.
Would I be right though in thinking, if there's no stray light and only the light from the phone screen shining on the apple, you can cycle through many wavelengths of light, enabling you to measure the reflected light to determine the spectra.
One thing I was wondering so pesticides can presumably also be detected using visible light spectroscopy then?
It is certainly not going to be precise, but it's quite an achievement if they can may it work within the limits of the device.
I'm anticipating someone snapping an image and an app saying, "That's either a fresh organic grape, a tractor tire or a leg of lamb."
Will you have to tell it: "This is a Kale leaf" and let it evaluate the signal levels relative to other Kale leaves?
