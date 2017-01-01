Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hyperspectral analysis with just an app (fraunhofer.de)
27 points by sschueller 2 hours ago





The idea itself is great, but the quality of the result obviously depends highly on the type of hardware - namely the spectra of the display and camera.

An LCD has a totally different spectrum (broad) than an LED display (single wavelength). Cameras on the other hand always have a broad spectrum, but it varies depending on the color filters, the response curve of the pixels as well as the post processing (e.g. the demosaicing algorithm). Regarding response curve of the display: that's also something they have to calibrate for and it's not only a hardware parameter because it can be modified in software, for example by the iOS Night Shift feature.

Making this work with a single piece of hardware is hard enough and I wonder if they'll target the android market at all. My guess is they're going to release it only for iPhones because it's so homogeneous.

Also: the press release photo made me giggle, the front camera isn't even facing the object they are scanning :D

So they're using the screen consisting of three monochromatic LED types as a full-spectrum light source? I don't think that works... You still just get three points on the spectrum, same as the Bayer filter on the camera.

I suppose if the three screen LED wavelengths were significantly different from the three camera filter wavelengths then you could:

Illuminate with screen Red to get Rscreen.

Illuminate with screen Green to get Gscreen.

Illuminate with screen Blue to get Bscreen.

Use ambient full-spectrum light to get Rfilter, Gfilter, and Bfilter.

Then you'd have 6 points on the spectrum.

A Bayer filter doesn't give you single wavelengths but a broad, somewhat overlapping spectrum. An LED display on the other hand has a three distinct narrow bands.

I'm not sure how their inverse algorithm could work, but I have a feeling it should be possible to get more than three points of the spectrum by displaying multiple light patterns.

Regarding full-spectrum ambient light: they can't use it at all because they have to subtract it from the images. You can only recover spectral information from the light you control. At least that's what I'm thinking right now.

That was also what I was thinking. But given that neither the LEDs nor the Bayer filters have an actual line spectrum it might be possible to obtain some more information than under the assumption that they are ideal line spectra. Could there also be some non-linearities? Does the spectrum of a LED change somewhat depending on the input power?

I think LEDs have a much more narrow band spectrum. At least the colored ones.

Just to confirm, is this a smart-phone based spectrometer? (Why don't they use that term?)

>Just to confirm, is this a smart-phone based spectrometer? (Why don't they use that term?)

Spectrometers generally produce a single spectrum from a light source.

A hyperspectral imager produces a spectrum for each pixel in the image. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperspectral_imaging

What I was really confused though, as this doesn't use a grating etc. is how it obtains a spectra.

Like with a grating I can see how you can obtain a spectral pattern for many wavelengths, but with a bayer array, surely you can only distinguish R, G, B.

Would I be right though in thinking, if there's no stray light and only the light from the phone screen shining on the apple, you can cycle through many wavelengths of light, enabling you to measure the reflected light to determine the spectra.

One thing I was wondering so pesticides can presumably also be detected using visible light spectroscopy then?

Were it not for the source, I would have called this a hoax.

Hmm, how accurate is it, though? How do you calibrate such a system when the ambient illumination could be anything?

If I understand the article, that problem is alleviated by illuminating the object with only a single color of light at a time in rapid succession, using the screen of the phone. Presumably, the camera would filter out ambient light from the result by sampling that first.

It is certainly not going to be precise, but it's quite an achievement if they can may it work within the limits of the device.

but but but... how many dimensions do they expect to extrapolate from three available by illuminating from the screen?

I'm anticipating someone snapping an image and an app saying, "That's either a fresh organic grape, a tractor tire or a leg of lamb."

Will you have to tell it: "This is a Kale leaf" and let it evaluate the signal levels relative to other Kale leaves?

