How we built a back end system for Uber-like map with animated cars on it (maddevs.io)
This is an interesting challenge, I'm building something similar for public transport, and the latency in updates tends to make things bad.

On browsers I'm using turf.js to calculate movements and then animate them. I calculate where the bus/train is likely to be in the next 30 seconds, and then send that data through to the user. Then I keep updating the vehicle marker frequently until that 30 seconds time out, or until another update comes in.

I'm struggling to do the same on Android because I haven't found a good turf.js equivalent there.

Hello, a question about mapping on mobile, How can one run mobile offline map using OSM with an open source library, their screenshots doesn't contain copyright, so am assuming their own solution.

thank you

https://openmaptiles.org/docs/mobile/mobile/

OpenStreetMap license requires you to display an attribution though.

You could store tile images locally, similar to Google Maps offline download. App size may be an issue.

See here: http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/OpenLayers_Local_Tiles_Ex...

for geoindices why not use redis?

Or Tile38 https://github.com/tidwall/tile38, I want to try it out, it looks awesome

