On browsers I'm using turf.js to calculate movements and then animate them. I calculate where the bus/train is likely to be in the next 30 seconds, and then send that data through to the user. Then I keep updating the vehicle marker frequently until that 30 seconds time out, or until another update comes in.
I'm struggling to do the same on Android because I haven't found a good turf.js equivalent there.
reply
thank you
OpenStreetMap license requires you to display an attribution though.
See here: http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/OpenLayers_Local_Tiles_Ex...
On browsers I'm using turf.js to calculate movements and then animate them. I calculate where the bus/train is likely to be in the next 30 seconds, and then send that data through to the user. Then I keep updating the vehicle marker frequently until that 30 seconds time out, or until another update comes in.
I'm struggling to do the same on Android because I haven't found a good turf.js equivalent there.
reply