Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Driverless Roborace car crashes at speed in Buenos Aires
(
bbc.com
)
18 points
by
ZeljkoS
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
MegaButts
20 minutes ago
I was terrified when I saw the picture of the dog before I read the caption.
reply
futuravenir
13 minutes ago
The caption is downright hilarious because of just how dry it is.
"The winning Devbot 1 managed to avoid running over a dog"
reply
0xfeba
10 minutes ago
I thought so too.
"Devbot 2, on the other hand..."
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply