Driverless Roborace car crashes at speed in Buenos Aires (bbc.com)
18 points by ZeljkoS 1 hour ago





I was terrified when I saw the picture of the dog before I read the caption.

The caption is downright hilarious because of just how dry it is.

"The winning Devbot 1 managed to avoid running over a dog"

I thought so too.

"Devbot 2, on the other hand..."

