Ask HN: Best wireless bluetooth earphones?

The headphones that have fit me the best are the Bose SoundTrue ultra in-ear headphones, but they're wired and I'd like to find a wireless pair that fits and performs well, too.

I've tried the Bose SoundSport wireless headphones but they fall out of my ears due to the added weight on the outside of the ear pieces.

I've also tried the Phaiser BHS-750, but it wouldn't consistently connect to my Apple Watch 2 (and when it did, the audio would go in-and-out during a run), and I also felt its battery didn't stay charged for very long (approx. 2-3 hours).

The Apple AirPods also do not fit/stay in my ears.

I want them to fit well (especially while running long distances and sprinting) and perform well (sound good AND easily connect to my iPhone and Apple Watch 2). Strong battery life would be nice, too, but not required.

I'd prefer not having to wear a neckband like on the Bose QuietControl 30 Wireless headphones (because it seems like it'd be bulky/annoying while running), but will consider it if that's the best solution.

Does anyone have any recommendations?