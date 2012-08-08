http://www.pasadenastarnews.com/general-news/20150418/pasade...
His followers spend a lot of time on the internet saying that he is the greatest buddha of all time
Their museum in downtown SF has a special free admission promotion going on for the next 20 years
They bought the former lutheran church on 23rd St:
Being a respected teacher of Buddhism is partly about your lineage, or the path you can trace from your teacher to their teacher to their teacher to all the way back to Buddha. It looks like Dorje Chang just bribed some guys and printed up some certificates.
I was there when it happened. It's funny now, but it goes to show that "radical inclusivity" has its own costs. Put another way, including everyone actually means excluding some. This wasn't initially obvious, though, in retrospect, it should have been.
I'd like to thank the Geek Feminism movement for really evolving the discussion around that. We all had a lot of growing up to do.
Noisebridge has, in the past half-decade, learned from its mistakes and begun a more structured program of welcoming and introduction. Also, we lock the door at night now (that helps a lot).
Do you any literature you can point me to?
