Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Buddhist monk vs. hackerspace (2011) (boingboing.net)
13 points by Tomte 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





The Rinpoche Fa Zang mentioned in the email is part of the Dorje Chang organization.

http://www.pasadenastarnews.com/general-news/20150418/pasade...

His followers spend a lot of time on the internet saying that he is the greatest buddha of all time

http://www.dharmadhatu-center.org/ https://medium.com/the-buddhist-tribune/who-is-his-holiness-...

Their museum in downtown SF has a special free admission promotion going on for the next 20 years http://48hills.org/sfbgarchive/2012/08/08/worship-long-haire...

They bought the former lutheran church on 23rd St: https://www.reddit.com/r/evilbuildings/comments/4vgp3d/found...

Being a respected teacher of Buddhism is partly about your lineage, or the path you can trace from your teacher to their teacher to their teacher to all the way back to Buddha. It looks like Dorje Chang just bribed some guys and printed up some certificates.

reply


This is the link to the full email: https://www.noisebridge.net/pipermail/noisebridge-discuss/20...

I was there when it happened. It's funny now, but it goes to show that "radical inclusivity" has its own costs. Put another way, including everyone actually means excluding some. This wasn't initially obvious, though, in retrospect, it should have been.

I'd like to thank the Geek Feminism movement for really evolving the discussion around that. We all had a lot of growing up to do.

Noisebridge has, in the past half-decade, learned from its mistakes and begun a more structured program of welcoming and introduction. Also, we lock the door at night now (that helps a lot).

reply


I'm really interested in hearing more about what Noisebridge has learned over the years of building a community. As I see issues like this popping up frequently around me, just with less characters who resemble the beginnings of a joke.

Do you any literature you can point me to?

reply


I'd like to hear more about this as well as a community I'm a part of has been dealing with some issues around inclusivity

reply


I'm not being cynical, but it seems like Noisebridge has been relaunching itself for like the past 5 years.

reply


I run a small lab / hacker space. We've learned that a lack of structure is actually quite oppressive and can lead to conflict. The community is best served by clear rules of conduct. So for example furniture arrangement (leaving the space how you found it) is an important rule that minimizes friction between constituent groups. The same goes for food and/or incense guidelines. (We discourage both in our space, since it interferes with the work of others).

reply


noisebridge you crazy :D

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: