How to Run a Rogue Gov Twitter Account with Anon Email Address and Burner Phone (theintercept.com)
39 points by secfirstmd 1 hour ago | 8 comments





It would be very irresponsible to recommend buying a burner phone to people trying to stay anonymous. At the very least, it would give away your location even if you somehow manage to remain unrecorded by street CCTVs in the vicinity of the shop at the time of purchase. Assuming it is even possible to buy one without providing full personal details, as is required by law in most of the EU.

Twitter now not only gives platform to powerful demagogues, it is also actively stifling dissent by effectively disallowing anonymity.

That was addressed in article

>Security cameras will probably record your face at the store. Most stores delete old footage on a regular basis, overwriting it with new footage. If possible, wait a week or two before you start tweeting so that the footage is already deleted by the time anyone tries to figure out your real identity.

Can avoid having to buy a phone using https://dtmf.io/ (disclaimer: I made it)

Why did you decide not to support us #s?

The Intercept makes less and less sense over time as they run out of sensational stories to publish. Thanks for the weird opsec tutorials, I guess.

Is this actually legal? I mean, these are public institutions funded by the people of the US. They should be allowed to communicate, no?

Canada went through this a few years ago with a conservative government.

It wasn't that scientists were not allowed to communicate with the public, it was that they had to work through the PR department. The PR arm of the institutions would delay, filter, and even edit publications that touched on sensitive areas (eg. Anything remotely connected to climate change--like even fisheries related data).

Fortunately, Canada came through this period. But we did see the closure of research stations and destruction of scientific data.

So, to answer your question, many legal steps can be taken to stop, slow, of even eliminate scientific communication.

This is good information to have, but it was just as necessary during the previous administration.

