Show HN: The World's Finest Decaf Coffee
jsifalda
12 minutes ago
jsifalda
12 minutes ago
Hey friends, my name is Jiri Sifalda and I am a web application architect with a passion for coffee. Last year, a few friends and I decided to embark on a journey to source the finest caffeine free coffee in world. On our way we discovered new methods for producing coffee and now, at last, we have an amazing product which we can't wait to share with you. We spent last year perfecting our coffee - from the initial harvesting of the coffee beans to designing our branding and packaging. I am happy to introduce to you the coffee we have launched - Five Cups Coffee. It is designed for people who share our love of coffee and who can't help but consume more than 5 five cups of coffee a day. We are sure that our product will please any discerning coffee connoisseur . We want everyone to be able to enjoy their coffee without worrying about the risk of having too much caffeine. Look forward to hearing your feedback!
