Show HN: Mirrorshades – Simple web analytics (getmirrorshades.com)
Looks interesting, awesome to see more Michiganders too!

Ask HN: Is there any services that take my Google Analytics report and produce a simple report like this one? I may not need the full-blown report of GA right now but I guess I'll need it as some point in the future.

I have successfully used https://briefmetrics.com/ before with clients who couldn't be bothered to learn the GA dashboard and wanted reporting. I have also used the "email dashboard on a schedule" and made a simple dashboard but briefmetrics has a better experience.

You can reproduce it within GA using a custom report, something like this: http://imgur.com/a/DDzdc

look at Google's data studio https://datastudio.google.com/

Nice

