Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Mirrorshades – Simple web analytics
(
getmirrorshades.com
)
8 points
by
aparks517
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
thangngoc89
8 minutes ago
Ask HN: Is there any services that take my Google Analytics report and produce a simple report like this one? I may not need the full-blown report of GA right now but I guess I'll need it as some point in the future.
reply
tyingq
0 minutes ago
You can reproduce it within GA using a custom report, something like this:
http://imgur.com/a/DDzdc
reply
portablemarko
4 minutes ago
look at Google's data studio
https://datastudio.google.com/
reply
splike
16 minutes ago
Nice
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply