Ask HN: How to implement an NLP grammar parser for a new natural language?

As a novice with NLP, having tinkered before with some basic and naive models to do NLP, I would like to learn it properly this time by creating a grammar parser for a language, for which no current model is available publicly. I can easily access a corpus of sentences for this language, and speaking it myself, I am motivated enough to produce any data needed for this. Where would you recommend to start for such a project, both in terms of minimal theoretical and practical knowledge, but also the engineering aspect of it? What open source libraries and software are available out there to speed up this process?