Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Intergram – Free live chat widget linked to your Telegram messenger (github.com)
16 points by idoco 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I was pretty surprised to find this had nothing to do with Instagram.

reply


Hmm... I get that :) Do you have a better name for it ?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: