The Programming Interview from Hell (pythonforengineers.com)
OK - but here's a genuine problem that came up the other day in my work (reconciling two datasets - we have various many-to-one mappings of ids that we then want to reconcile against each other). I think it's quite a neat computer science/algorithm challenge, so here goes:

Write a function which takes as input a list of sets, many of which are not disjoint, but will output a list of sets where all of the non-disjoint ones have been merged back together again. So the output is a list of sets which are all disjoint from each other because any intersecting sets have been merged together.

e.g. given the input:

    [(1,2,3), (2,4,8), (10,11,12)]
it will report back:

    [(1,2,3,4,8), (10,11,12)]
because (1,2,3) and (2,4,8) are not disjoint, but the (10,11,12) set is.

Whereas given the input:

    [(1,2,3), (2,4,8), (10,11,12), (8,10)]
it would report back a single set:

    [(1,2,3,4,8,10,11,12)]
because now all of the sets are connected - the 8 and the 10 now connect everything else together.

I came up with an algorithm which is acceptable for the dataset we currently have - but I've no idea what time complexity it is (for our real dataset it was able to do it in "one pass" - but in principal it could be worse than that). I don't know how I would implement a distributed version if the list of sets was too big to fit in memory, etc. etc.

And I haven't found a good solution on Google (but I'm not even sure what to Google).

That is an interesting question, but you can just sort by their smallest value in the each set, and then loop through them comparing the biggest value of the left with the one of the smallest of the one on the right. Good question for a phone screen :)

I had a similar interview question at Booking.com once. You can solve it in linear time with some extra space (worst case - linear) for two constant-time lookup structures.

You could model the problem as a graph (each integer represents a vertex and two consecutive integers an edge, e.g. (1, 2, 3) is a graph with nodes 1,2,3 and edges between 1 and 2 and 2 and 3). Then your problem is just to find alle connected components of the graph (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connected_component_(graph_the....

Your two examples have the same inputs but different outputs if I am reading this right. What did I miss?

The standard data structure to look for in this case is the disjoint-set data structure (also called union-find), https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disjoint-set_data_structure. That should make your function fairly easy to implement.

Thanks for that - I'll take a look!

You can do this in O(NM) with N sets of M members.

I've called out interviewers for stupid puzzle questions multiple times. Never got the job in any case, but I like to think I improved the hiring process marginally before being rejected.

I interviewed someone who gave responses akin to "I'd Google it." When presssed, he did finally give some reasonable answers.

We ended up hiring him, as we'd interviewed 10 other candidates who'd failed at that point.

He ended up being a terrible employee.

Seriously, when someone asks you the details of a linked list, they're not trying to find out if you will be able to use one specifically on the job. They're trying to figure out if you know how to implement the details of a moderately tricky algorithm/data structure.

I've never implemented a linked list for work, but I have implemented complex data structures and other analogous code. Implementing a linked list demonstrates that I paid attention to the basics and can reconstitute mildly complex algorithms when needed.

linked list is not complex for christ sake.

I think the original intent of the linked list question was to see if the candidate knew pointers. Implementing in a non pointer language would be trivial and definitely not complex.

What a fun interview it would be to actually do this.

My favorite interview was for an architect position, where my two future peers took turns telling me horror stories about working there, to see if I would run away screaming. I got the job and only ran away screaming 18 months later.

Thats hilarious.

I was once interviewing for a C++ position and the interviewer presented me with some C code with a broken "swap" implementation and a driver function and asked me to fix it. I simply prefixed the call to swap with "std::".

He wasn't very happy about it. ;-)

> Manholes covers are round because that is the shape that won’t fall in

It's worth mentioning that this oft-repeated canard doesn't have much evidence. Manhole covers come in a great many shapes, and this has always been true: the Romans made them square. There are plenty of shapes which won't fall in, such as any curve of constant width. Basically fake-Feynman is right: manhole covers are round because it is often convenient to make manholes round.

Modern manhole covers are overwhelmingly round, and cast as not to fall into their own fitting, also cast. Not sure how a obscure counter example does anything other than disprove your point further. Source: worked IT for public civil engineer for a few years.

There are many cities where manhole covers are overwhelmingly rectangular. I'm typing from one right now: Rome. SPQR!

I used to live in a town in the US where many of the manhole covers were shaped like a D.

It's somewhat ironic that they get horrified when you say you'd Google something and then the lateral thinking questions are normally the first five from the Google search 'lateral thinking puzzles'

I once had to use a linked list to implement a sorting algorithm on a huge but partially sorted input. This was to detect duplications in an AST, for a static code analysis startup. This was literally the only time I professionally used any sort of non-trivial data structures and algorithms, and I've been working in the field for some 10 years now.

> How do you feel about overtime pay?

We provide industry-leading compensation, but no one pays for overtime so neither do we.

I think everyone should get overtime pay, it would make the company think about how to get better utilisation out of their staff in an allotted time.

that's illegal in many countries america is fucked up

Exempt employees rip.

i recently had an interview which was plain smart what i need to get my work done questions i loved it ( i took that offer ). but then there were few where they did ask me a question on solution implementation and when i solve it they said there is a better way to do this and then I would be like ok then let's discuss but then they were quiet on the other side and waiting to hear me answer the best possible way to solve question ( like 15 mins )

Punctuation is your friend.

not everyone who speaks desires to be heard by everyone :)

