Ask HN: Resources to Learn Fundamental of MVC, OOP and Functional?
chauhankiran
9 minutes ago
I want to learn the theory (CS theory) behind the paradigm of MVC, OOP and Functional independently from any particular programming language (Although it is ok, if language is used as example but not as a main stream topic).
