Show HN: The Daily Trump

2 points by feroz1 20 minutes ago
|Not entirely sure why but my mate and I have created a site that features the best (most crazy) Donald Trump quotes read out by a posh British man named Richard set against funny cartoons. It contains some useful stuff as well re what Trump has done that day/past day.
Also have a game within the site called Fake Vs Real which pits ridiculous fake Trump news against even more ridiculous real news!
The site is called www.dailytrump.io - would love to know what you think! Thanks!
