Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: The Daily Trump
2 points by feroz1 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Not entirely sure why but my mate and I have created a site that features the best (most crazy) Donald Trump quotes read out by a posh British man named Richard set against funny cartoons. It contains some useful stuff as well re what Trump has done that day/past day.

Also have a game within the site called Fake Vs Real which pits ridiculous fake Trump news against even more ridiculous real news!

The site is called www.dailytrump.io - would love to know what you think! Thanks!






Clickable link - http://www.dailytrump.io

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: