Google Play Store “owned” via AdWords?

It is even translated into my native language. Clicking on that ad will end you up at fake Google Play Store in here: http://mobidatrw.com/ebbf84586c?_=1487584610633&tid=1487584610657&sid=14875846101833692&tz=2

Pay attention that reviews part is a low quality image etc. When trying to close this tab and clicking "stay" you will end up another page asking for your phone number.

Whois for mobidatrw.com refers to locations in China.

Hovering over the ad with mouse does show URL to google.com, which makes it even harder to determine where will you end up. Has it always been like this with AdWords that you can deceive users like that?