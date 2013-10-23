On top of that, many federal US prisons violate basic human rights, as even some US experts occasionally admit. For example, Marion prison in Colorado was on a permanent lockdown for 23 years, because two prison guards were killed.[1] That means that all inmates were in strict solitary confinement for 23 years, no matter whether they had anything to do with these murders or not.
NZ should offer the US to sue Doctcom in New Zealand or wherever his company resided in. He can then spend a few years in prison, if he's really guilty, and justice is served.
[1] http://www.slate.com/blogs/crime/2013/10/23/marion_prison_lo...
The US already seized all his assets, and even denied him funds to defend himself, claiming he was a fugitive from justice (even though he hadn't gone anywhere). They also ignored rulings to release funds. Moreover, they seized all the servers the business used to operate their business, not just infringing content, and then refused to maintain those servers, even for the purpose of preserving evidence Dotcom and co could use to defend themselves in the US. They don't want to sue him, because they already have everything. They want him, in a US prison, probably for the rest of his life.
No idea how it works if he's extradited and the US tries to prosecute him for the copyright infringement cases though.
Not a Kiwi, but I agree the NZ government has mishandled this situation from day 1.
I don't think Kim Dotcom should be extradited to the US. The way this was handled just reeks of judicial overreach by the Americans.
But, from everything that I've read, and what I've seen on his Twitter, Kim Dotcom is not someone I would want to be friends with. In general he seems to be a bit of a scumbag.
He likes the law, but only when it's in his favour. He even tried to finance a NZ political party, which failed spectacularly. [0]
If the Americans are intent to prove a point that he's a criminal, instead of trying to get him for copyright violations (which judges have repeatedly shown don't apply in NZ), they could always chose to hit him for money laundering which is a crime in NZ.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kim_Dotcom#Dotcom.27s_involvem...
