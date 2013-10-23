Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New Zealand Court Rules Kim Dotcom Can Be Extradited to U.S (bbc.com)
60 points by rmason 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





I don't understand how civilized countries can even consider extraditing anyone to the US in light of the known deficiencies of the US justice and prison system. I don't know about NZ, but for example in Germany the maximum sentence for intentional, commercial copyright infringement is 5 years, whereas in the US it seems to be a life-long confinement in some federal maximum security prison where apparently inmates are sometimes even raped - or so, I've heard, quite shocking if that's true. Moreover, this guy has never set a foot inside the US, and the US do often not extradite people for much more serious crimes.

On top of that, many federal US prisons violate basic human rights, as even some US experts occasionally admit. For example, Marion prison in Colorado was on a permanent lockdown for 23 years, because two prison guards were killed.[1] That means that all inmates were in strict solitary confinement for 23 years, no matter whether they had anything to do with these murders or not.

NZ should offer the US to sue Doctcom in New Zealand or wherever his company resided in. He can then spend a few years in prison, if he's really guilty, and justice is served.

[1] http://www.slate.com/blogs/crime/2013/10/23/marion_prison_lo...

reply


"NZ should offer the US to sue Doctcom in New Zealand or wherever his company resided in."

The US already seized all his assets, and even denied him funds to defend himself, claiming he was a fugitive from justice (even though he hadn't gone anywhere). They also ignored rulings to release funds. Moreover, they seized all the servers the business used to operate their business, not just infringing content, and then refused to maintain those servers, even for the purpose of preserving evidence Dotcom and co could use to defend themselves in the US. They don't want to sue him, because they already have everything. They want him, in a US prison, probably for the rest of his life.

reply


I agree that the US prison system has many human rights issues, but Kim's extradition was approved due to the fraud and racketeering charges, not due to the copyright infringement accusations.

No idea how it works if he's extradited and the US tries to prosecute him for the copyright infringement cases though.

reply


Money talks, thats why.

reply


New Zealand law has a principle known as natural justice. It's a term that refers to the right to a trial that is fair when considered in totality, and the right to have a judge that is not biased. It was argued by Dotcom's team and the legal team of his coaccused that the District court judge had hurried the trial so much that there was no opportunity to even present a case. He wasn't allowed to present expert testimony on the commonplace practice of using deduplication in filesharing technology, or expert testimony on US law, etc. The question came up in the trial that if natural justice had been so badly denied, then it wasn't clear how the problem could be rectified. Evidence came to light during the trial before this judge that largely discredited the Crown case, but wasn't properly before the judge (wasn't allowed to be considered), further compounding the problem the case presented. The Crown Prosecution Service of course argued that Dotcom and co would have the opportunity to present such evidence in the US after being extradited.

reply


Can anyone explain the concept where a foreign person can commit an act on foreign soil and be considered that the U.S. has jurisdiction to charge them with a crime? How is that possible?

reply


Basically he won but lost anyway https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/833510769362825216

reply


I watched quite a bit of the actual trial, which was livestreamed. The judge frequently pointed out that he knew his decision would be appealed, no matter what it was, and that it wasn't at all clear how to rectify the problem that the case presented. There were difficulties if it was sent either forward or back. Nobody wanted the case sent back to the district court, and there was no point him making a decision on everything and having his ruling tossed out in a higher court. What was clear throughout the case is that the New Zealand parliament had made its intention clear in the law that there was no such thing as criminal copyright infringement in New Zealand. In effect, the judge made the only sensible decision he could: uphold the intention of parliament and the law, and yet leave the case in a state that would allow Dotcom and company to appeal.

reply


As a Kiwi, I hope he wins the appeal! Everything the NZ government has done in regards to this entire case makes me embarrassed to be a kiwi.

reply


> Everything the NZ government has done in regards to this entire case makes me embarrassed

Not a Kiwi, but I agree the NZ government has mishandled this situation from day 1.

I don't think Kim Dotcom should be extradited to the US. The way this was handled just reeks of judicial overreach by the Americans.

But, from everything that I've read, and what I've seen on his Twitter, Kim Dotcom is not someone I would want to be friends with. In general he seems to be a bit of a scumbag.

He likes the law, but only when it's in his favour. He even tried to finance a NZ political party, which failed spectacularly. [0]

If the Americans are intent to prove a point that he's a criminal, instead of trying to get him for copyright violations (which judges have repeatedly shown don't apply in NZ), they could always chose to hit him for money laundering which is a crime in NZ.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kim_Dotcom#Dotcom.27s_involvem...

reply


Yeah, I'm not a fan of Kim. I think mega crossed the line by incentivising popular content. But also as a Kiwi I don't think that the NZ government acted within its own laws in this case. Especially when they raided Kim's mansion.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: