Late 30s Career Advice Needed

Dear HN, I need honest advice. I am in my late 30s, in so cal and recently departed my position of 10 years as a Sr Software Dev at an international electronics company. My resume is diverse-- I've worked as an Architect, Team Lead, Software Developer, Systems Admin. I've done desktop, mobile, web, web services, consumer electronics, semiconductor manufacturing... etc. I was a core contributor to a major Linux distro many many years ago. My last project--I designed, implemented and was Team Lead for a cross-platform IoT library for Linux, iOS and Android. I worked in half a dozen languages on a daily basis. I have been out of the job market so long, I don't know how to sell myself, if I'm viable, or how or where I should be looking for work. My talent isn't any particular platform or technology-- I don't have a specialty. My talent is this-- I always focus on doing a good job-- and I pick up any skills needed along the way to do that. I'm an abstract thinker. When I last looked for a job the mantra was "let's hire smart people and see what they can do." Great for my kind-- but now the engineering world seems to be populated with concrete thinkers-- knowledge isn't how things work-- it's facts. I have no idea where to go from here. Pick a specialty? (what technologies?) Remain a generalist? How and where should I be looking for work? My finances are such that it is not urgent that I am employed, but I could very much use help putting together a plan :) Thanks, Ocean