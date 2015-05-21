|
|Ask HN: Needs advice on learning NLP
|
|I'm just starting to learn NLP through book natural language processing with python.
I don't want to complete the book without knowing essential parts of the book.
It would be great if you guys can point out which one are important concepts to grasp on and thereby i can put extra effort to learn and experiment these concepts.
Looking for advice from folks who have learned the NLP concepts or have some kind of experience in NLP.
Bonus: point out sample projects to work on.
|
- Academic -- want results? deep learning [0], data munging [1,2] -- want to understand "why" / context? Jurafsky and Martin [1]
- Professional -- the data is easy to get and clean? deep learning [0] -- you need to do a lot of work to get the signal? [2]
- Personal -- http://karpathy.github.io/2015/05/21/rnn-effectiveness/ -- http://colah.github.io/posts/2014-07-NLP-RNNs-Representation...
(Andrej Karpathy and Chris Olah are some of my favorite writers)
[0] http://www.deeplearningbook.org/ [1] https://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/ [2] http://nlp.stanford.edu/IR-book/
