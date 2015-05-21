Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Needs advice on learning NLP
24 points by navyad 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite
I'm just starting to learn NLP through book natural language processing with python.

I don't want to complete the book without knowing essential parts of the book. It would be great if you guys can point out which one are important concepts to grasp on and thereby i can put extra effort to learn and experiment these concepts.

Looking for advice from folks who have learned the NLP concepts or have some kind of experience in NLP.

Bonus: point out sample projects to work on.






NLP for what purpose?

- Academic -- want results? deep learning [0], data munging [1,2] -- want to understand "why" / context? Jurafsky and Martin [1]

- Professional -- the data is easy to get and clean? deep learning [0] -- you need to do a lot of work to get the signal? [2]

- Personal -- http://karpathy.github.io/2015/05/21/rnn-effectiveness/ -- http://colah.github.io/posts/2014-07-NLP-RNNs-Representation...

(Andrej Karpathy and Chris Olah are some of my favorite writers)

[0] http://www.deeplearningbook.org/ [1] https://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/ [2] http://nlp.stanford.edu/IR-book/

See links in here: http://p.migdal.pl/2017/01/06/king-man-woman-queen-why.html. Especially:

- Python packages: Gensim, spaCy

- book: https://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/

Start with Machine Learning by Andrew Ng, on Coursera Once you get a hang of neural networks, which is chapter 4 in the course I think jump to Stanford's CS224n. It's helpful to complete Andrew's course as well.

http://web.stanford.edu/class/cs224n/

cs224n is not easy. Of course, you can learn NLP without deep learning, but today it makes sense to pursue this path. During the course of CS224n you'll get some project ideas as they discuss a ton of papers and the latest stuff.

thanks.

Keep reading and practice with this book http://www.nltk.org/book_1ed/, when you will complete this book you will have a good understanding of NLP. Sample product to work on suggestion would include

Implementing a classifier, For detail of it you can look at 13 chapter of http://nlp.stanford.edu/IR-book/pdf/irbookonlinereading.pdf

Cover topics like Sentiment analysis, Document Summarisation etc

Some good advice here: https://blog.ycombinator.com/how-to-get-into-natural-languag...

Didn't know of this, highly helpful, thanks.

What is the book you are reading?

I am following http://www.nltk.org/book_1ed/

It looks very old, try something that uses deep learning, like this:

https://github.com/rouseguy/DeepLearningNLP_Py

thanks, i would certainly have a look.

