Chrome 57 Will Permanently Enable DRM (tomshardware.com)
35 points by fagnerbrack 1 hour ago | 4 comments





This article is out of date.

If you look at the actual bug report [1], a replacement option to disable Widevine has already been implemented.

This isn't some evil plot, it's just fallout from Chrome removing support for third-party plugins and thus the plugin management UI (chrome://plugins).

[1] https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=686430

> This isn't some evil plot, it's just fallout from Chrome removing support for third-party plugins and thus the plugin management UI

So instead it's just a fallout from an earlier plot that is no less evil than this one appears to be.

It's a debatable question what is evil. Governments were actively exploiting plugins, so removing them makes users more secure.

Cool, thanks Google.

