If you look at the actual bug report [1], a replacement option to disable Widevine has already been implemented.
This isn't some evil plot, it's just fallout from Chrome removing support for third-party plugins and thus the plugin management UI (chrome://plugins).
[1] https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=686430
reply
So instead it's just a fallout from an earlier plot that is no less evil than this one appears to be.
If you look at the actual bug report [1], a replacement option to disable Widevine has already been implemented.
This isn't some evil plot, it's just fallout from Chrome removing support for third-party plugins and thus the plugin management UI (chrome://plugins).
[1] https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=686430
reply