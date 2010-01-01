I'm fairly certain importing correctly from a 35 years old format is not impossible, though there could be surprises for sure.
I understand the familiarity vs productivity issue and that learning something new is always painful, but if you want to avoid sw calling home, go for open source.
(I'm impressed by the way that something this old gets not just replies to questions but living servers to answer. I wonder if the answering machine is also from the 80.)
You guys know, it just dawned on me that beyond the practicalities of the question, we're looking at something incredibly significant here. That is, if this story is in fact genuine and not just a fictious commentary on subscription models.
So first of all... a software activation model from the '80s? Twenty years before Microsoft "invented" it? Back when even ARPANet was only a curiosity? That's something incredibly awesome. Key disks, manual code entry, and serial or parallel hardware keys were a thing - remote activation, now that's something else entirely.
It's like finding an ancient Egyptian D&D-like rulebook and twenty sided dice dating from the age of pharaoh Ramses. Not "impossible" as such, just extremely remarkable and improbable.
Then, the other wonder here is not that the activation server stopped, it's that it stopped in twenty-effing-seventeen. I'd have expected that BBS to have been scrapped around '95 at the latest. Also, phone numbers - where I grew up, phone number formats and area codes have changed three times since the '80s, a BBS call coded in the '80s would have stopped working before '91.
Also, I cannot imagine the change-averseness of someone who keeps using a CAD suite from the '80s (probably on some ancient XT or DEC or something weird and irreplacable) well into the 2010s. I mean my dad is the image of conservativeness, and yet even he migrated all his CAD work from the old DOS tools over to Windows-based, modern stuff when Windows NT 4.0 came out...
I'm not saying "it's not true", just that if it is, this should probably be on some Youtube computing history show as the curiosity of the year.
I mean, that doesn't seem possible.
My best guess is that some later version of the software was updated to include phoning home.
After a little coaxing to get it running on 64 bit I managed to get it running and the community could finally play for another few years..until that server died and this time it was me who didn't have the time/interest to fix it again. Then it sort of died for good.
I wonder if there is an opportunity to provide a service/servers for legacy games so that every time the nostalgia hits a gamer he can come play online.
