Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My CAD software called home, and no-one answered, so it shut down: I'm screwed (reddit.com)
22 points by WillyOnWheels 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





If you have this tight finance why not go with opencad or freecad?

I'm fairly certain importing correctly from a 35 years old format is not impossible, though there could be surprises for sure.

I understand the familiarity vs productivity issue and that learning something new is always painful, but if you want to avoid sw calling home, go for open source.

(I'm impressed by the way that something this old gets not just replies to questions but living servers to answer. I wonder if the answering machine is also from the 80.)

reply


Reddit response:

You guys know, it just dawned on me that beyond the practicalities of the question, we're looking at something incredibly significant here. That is, if this story is in fact genuine and not just a fictious commentary on subscription models.

So first of all... a software activation model from the '80s? Twenty years before Microsoft "invented" it? Back when even ARPANet was only a curiosity? That's something incredibly awesome. Key disks, manual code entry, and serial or parallel hardware keys were a thing - remote activation, now that's something else entirely.

It's like finding an ancient Egyptian D&D-like rulebook and twenty sided dice dating from the age of pharaoh Ramses. Not "impossible" as such, just extremely remarkable and improbable.

Then, the other wonder here is not that the activation server stopped, it's that it stopped in twenty-effing-seventeen. I'd have expected that BBS to have been scrapped around '95 at the latest. Also, phone numbers - where I grew up, phone number formats and area codes have changed three times since the '80s, a BBS call coded in the '80s would have stopped working before '91.

Also, I cannot imagine the change-averseness of someone who keeps using a CAD suite from the '80s (probably on some ancient XT or DEC or something weird and irreplacable) well into the 2010s. I mean my dad is the image of conservativeness, and yet even he migrated all his CAD work from the old DOS tools over to Windows-based, modern stuff when Windows NT 4.0 came out...

I'm not saying "it's not true", just that if it is, this should probably be on some Youtube computing history show as the curiosity of the year.

reply


Does anyone have any idea how this might have "called home" in the early '80s?

I mean, that doesn't seem possible.

My best guess is that some later version of the software was updated to include phoning home.

reply


The OP explains in a later comment that, he used a floppy-disk based licensing system in the early days of this software.

reply


I suppose it could have literally "called home" by using a modem to dial a phone number and connect to a dial-up modem on the authorization server. Since it only does this "every few months", that wouldn't be a prohibitively expensive form of communication.

reply


Maybe it literally phoned home... over a 300 baud modem.

reply


When I was younger there was a similar problem with an online game that had the official servers shut down after a few years of operation. The community at the time resorted to using a Kali Net hack to play. Luckily the server software was written by Dan Kegel and was open source http://kegel.com/anet/

After a little coaxing to get it running on 64 bit I managed to get it running and the community could finally play for another few years..until that server died and this time it was me who didn't have the time/interest to fix it again. Then it sort of died for good.

I wonder if there is an opportunity to provide a service/servers for legacy games so that every time the nostalgia hits a gamer he can come play online.

reply


I really would love to learn how to crack an old piece of software like this. Any ideas on where to start if you don't know much about the software side of things? I know JS and a little bit of C#, but I've never found a great path to learn stuff like this.

reply


Look around for mirrors of the old Fravia content - that was the place for reversing and cracking back in the day.

For example:

http://www.darkridge.com/~jpr5/mirror/fravia.org/

reply


Fravia is a name that brings back lots of good memories... him, +ORC, and the +HCU tried to popularise the idea of "cracking tutorials" that were more than "just change these bytes", and were actually quite detailed essays on the various protections around at the time.

reply


Still around! I love that the year is 19117 .

reply


Attach Wireshark to the program and capture the network traffic. This might already give you some insight if it's a very simple authentication mechanism - maybe you're even able to edit your hosts.txt file and make a fake server yourself. If that fails, get comfortable with x86 assembly and dive into the code. If you're lucky, they left some symbols for the function names, which makes your life much easier.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: