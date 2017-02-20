Hacker News
Google and Microsoft agree to anti-piracy code in crackdown on illegal downloads
telegraph.co.uk
iamshs
3 minutes ago
Actual news: "The two companies have agreed to a new code of conduct designed to ensure that websites that stream or host pirated material are scrubbed from Google and Microsoft’s Bing search engine..."
